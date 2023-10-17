No Need to Say When: We Just Found the Exact Cheese Grater Used in Olive Garden

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

And it's just $23.

Amazon

When you’re at Olive Garden, you’re family. And family shares with family, right? Apparently, the restaurant takes that sentiment to heart. One TikTok creator recently discovered that Olive Garden sells its famous cheese grater in stores, and fans of the restaurant have never been more excited.

Apparently, all you have to do is walk into your local Olive Garden, ask to purchase a cheese grater, and a team member will almost certainly heed your request. In fact, one lucky customer even came away from the store with a to-go container filled with parmesan cheeses to test out.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on one but don’t live near an Olive Garden (or maybe just aren’t in the mood for unlimited breadsticks today), you’re in luck: We found the cheese grater at Amazon for just $23.

Zyliss Professional Cheese Grater

Amazon

$23

Buy on Amazon

Beloved by Olive Garden patrons for its ability to distribute cheese quickly and with ease, the Zyliss features a steel drum for holding blocks of parmesan and a hand crank that requires little pressure for easy shredding. With the razor-sharp blades hidden away, you won’t have to deal with sliced fingers in the process either.

Grating can be a tedious task, which is why this tool includes a handy non-slip thumb rest and handle to ensure comfort, not hand cramps. While it’s of course great for garnishing pastas, the Zyliss is also a great baking companion, ideal for shaving chocolate and nuts on top of desserts, or shredding carrots and zucchini for quick breads and cakes.

Once you’ve satiated your cheese cravings, this grater is surprisingly easy to clean. The steel drum pops out and is dishwasher-safe, so you won’t have to worry about pesky residue being left behind.

In fact, over 8,700 Amazon shoppers are just as pleased with the tool as those who snagged theirs from Olive Garden. One shopper referred to the Zyliss as the “Ferrari of cheese graters.” They add, “It can crank through a block of hard Parmesan like it's a hot knife through butter.”

Or, take it from this shopper, who says that not only is this grater “easy to use and easy to clean,” but after purchasing it, they “no longer have to keep their kids from wanting to grab the grater when they go to Olive Garden.”

TikTok comments from current and former Olive Garden employees suggest nearly everything at the chain is for sale if you offer the right price, so the next time you find yourself chowing on endless breadsticks, you might as well take home a bread basket for good measure. But for now, snag the cheese grater. For just $23 at Amazon, you can satisfy your cheesiest whims from home, without ever having to “say when.”

