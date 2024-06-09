‘There is no hate here’: Brooklyn celebrates Pride with a Twilight parade

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Brooklyn is a sea with rainbow flags.

More than 30,000 people celebrated Brooklyn Pride in a day-long and night-time celebration.

The Sirens Women’s Motorcycle Club led this year’s 28th annual Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade up Fifth Avenue in Park Slope.

To these 45 sirens, it was such an honor.

“Brooklyn is one of the best experiences,” Cheryl Stewart, the co-president of Sirens Women’s Motorcycle Club of NYC, told PIX11 News. “It’s really a beautiful parade and we love to come here and lead it,” she added.

Organizers say the Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade grows every year with more than eight floats, 17 vehicles, and 1500 participants, including public advocate Jumaane Williams, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

“At a time when there are attacks on the LGBTQ community, their allies have got to stand up, and that’s why I march each and every year,” James, a Brooklyn native, told PIX11 News. The parade chairman, Mickey Heller, added, “We have 30,000 at the festival looking to attend the parade and have a good time for all.”

To many families, marching in the Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade or cheering from the sidelines is important.

“For us, it is huge,” one lesbian parent told PIX11 News. “We are trying to teach our children how important it is to be accepted just the way we are.”

Her partner agreed. “It means representation.

