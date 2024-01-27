Our "No Gym Required: Kettlebells Guide" Is 20% Off On Amazon for 12 Hours Only!



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



From the experts at Men’s Health comes the ultimate program designed to help you burn fat, build muscle, and get seriously fit in just 30 days—without ever stepping foot inside a gym. Sculpt bigger arms, build stronger abs, and layer on muscle with no fancy equipment required.

Shop Now Men's Health No Gym Required: Kettlebells - Achieve A Full Body Transformation With Just One Kettlebell amazon.com $26.95

No Gym Required: Kettlebells, gives you everything you need for a total-body overhaul without breaking the bank. This strategic plan will help you master the fundamentals, like swings and cleans, then conquer complex multi-move flows, and, finally, learn the secret to building your own killer kettlebell workouts. At the end of 30 days, you can build strength, boost your metabolism, blast fat, and increase your overall athleticism.

And did we mention it's 20% off on Amazon for 12 hours only? You can snag the entire guide for $21.57 for 12 hours only on January 27th, starting at 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. EST.

Inside this plan, you’ll find:



The exact exercises kettlebell experts use to build all-over muscle

A 30-day workout plan from beginner exercises to complex kettlebell flows

Detailed illustrations and step-by-step directions for every exercise

36 bonus workouts so you can build your own kettlebell routines

A strategic outline that will help you master the kettlebell flow

The 141-page spiral-bound book includes a snap-in bookmark

Learn the seven fundamental kettlebell movements.

Photo credit: Hearst Image

SHOP NOW

Get a 30-day kettlebell plan, plus bonus workouts.

Photo credit: Hearst Image

SHOP NOW

Includes an exercise glossary to help you build your own plan.

Photo credit: Hearst Image

SHOP NOW

You Might Also Like