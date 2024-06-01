No floaties, no problem: OKC splash pads now open for fun in the sun

As temperatures in the Oklahoma City metro have already reached high 80s, it's time for kids to put down the school books and head outside to cool down.

Here’s a guide to splash pads and spray grounds in and around the Oklahoma City metro.

Scissortail Sprayground

Voted #1 splash pad by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award, this expansive splash pad in downtown Oklahoma City opened on May 4 and operates from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Myriad Botanical Gardens' Water Features

The Myriad Botanical Gardens’ seasonal water features the Thunder Fountain and Seasonal Water Plaza will open during Memorial Day weekend. The splash pads will operate from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. daily.

Alexis Clark Water Park

Located off Indian Meridian between Northeast 10th and Northeast 23rd, Bouse Park features the Alexis Clark Water Park. The water park opened on Memorial Day on May 27 and operate daily from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

Aquatic Centers

Operated by the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department, Earlywine Aquatic Center and Will Rogers Aquatic Center feature splash pads among their slides, fountains and pools. The centers opened on May 25, and entry fees are $6 per person.

From June 1-Aug. 11, the centers will operate as follows:

1-7 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday

1-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday

1-6 p.m., Sunday

From Aug. 17-25, the centers will operate from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only. From Aug. 31-Sept. 2, the centers will operate from 1-6 p.m.

Oklahoma City Splash Pads Open Now

The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department operates spraygrounds at local area parks throughout the City.

Splash pads operate from May 25 to Sept. 30 daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Locations listed below.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Splash pads near Oklahoma City, hours, dates