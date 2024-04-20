NJ hosts special prom night for adults with developmental disabilities

PARK RIDGE, NJ (PIX 11) — Adults living with intellectual disabilities in Bergen County were treated to an experience they will never forget, as they danced the night away at their very own prom.

The event coincided with Autism Acceptance Month.

For many attendees, the prom night was a dream come true. It was a chance to experience the magic of prom which is often reserved for their peers without disabilities.

Jamie Rocco, who lives with autism, says getting ready for prom was her favorite part of the night.

“Putting on my best dress and my best makeup,” Rocco said.

She came dressed in her favorite burgundy dress for the prom put on by the nonprofit New Concepts for Living. Some of the adults living with developmental disabilities attended prom for the very first time like Ryan Donelly.

He attended the event with his mom Stacy Donelly.

“I have an opportunity to spend the night and see him dance and have fun and this is a wonderful organization,” Donelly said. “I couldn’t be happier for him.”

The ballroom at the Park Ridge Elks Lodge was decked out in vintage Miami Vice retro glamour as promgoers boogied down on the dance floor. Organizers hoped to make attendees feel cherished, celebrated and included.

“I think it’s just important our individuals are able to do everything that any other ordinary, non-IDD individual can do and that’s what we strive for,” said New Concepts for Living CEO Steve Setteducati.

It was an evening filled with laughter, friendship, and unforgettable memories as the nonprofit set the tone for its clients to be seen for who they truly are. Rocco felt a sense of gratitude to spend time with her date Vinny and family, creating memories that she’ll cherish for a lifetime.

“It’s great … ’cause we’re all together,” Rocco said.

This is the nonprofit’s third annual prom night. Organizers plan nine major events each year with the goal of spreading love, hope, and acceptance for a community that is often overlooked.

