These NJ groups will celebrate Bring Your Child to Work Day this week

Children often say they can't wait to grow up.

This week, kids of employees at several North Jersey companies will see their dream fulfilled temporarily when the annual Take Your Child to Work Day returns Thursday.

What is Bring Your Child to Work Day?

Celebrated on the fourth Thursday in April every year since 1993, the day is designed to show children the value of education and putting them on a path to achieve their goals, according to the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day website.

This year's theme, "Inspire 2 Aspire," is centered on the idea of "instilling a mindset that children can choose their own future," the site said. It added, "Through this campaign, we aim to create a ripple effect, where the inspiration gained by the youth transforms into a force for positive change, shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and empowered workforce."

Below is a list of local businesses, agencies and organizations who are offering children a glimpse of the working world this year, as well as a summary of the festivities at each place.

Selective Insurance

The Sussex County-based company will host 97 "Future Selective Interns" at its Branchville campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, said Selective public relations director Katelyn Leondi.

Students in second through eighth grade will take part in a day of activities that feature insurance components. Among the the skills they will learn on a rotating schedule are fire safety, coding, 3D printing, marketing, robotics, community service and sustainability.

Selective is partnering with a variety of local organizations in putting the event together, including Farmside Landscaping and Design, the Pope John High School robotics team, the Frankford Fire Department and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Ramapo College

The college's people operations and employee resources department is hosting a variety of kid-friendly events Thursday for children in grades three through eight.

The kids will attend various workshops throughout the day, all overseen by Ramapo staff and parent volunteers. The skill areas featured during the event include math, nursing and cybersecurity as well as activities like a photo lab and ice cream making.

Bergen County administration

Bergen County Executive James Tedesco and the Board of Commissioners invite all county employees to bring their children to the administration building in Hackensack from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The morning will include a DJ, games, giveaways, a photo booth and more fun for parents and their kids to enjoy.

NJ Transit

Of course, families taking their children to work need a mode of transportation to get there. NJ Transit is offering a solution by allowing up to two kids under 18 to ride free on any bus, train or light trail Thursday as long as they are accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

"Take Your Kids To Work Day is the perfect way to introduce children to the world of public transportation, and the vital role that NJ TRANSIT plays in our state," said the company's President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett. He called the free rides for children "a fun and educational way to inspire them to consider a career in public transit, and to appreciate the many benefits transit delivers to all New Jerseyans."

