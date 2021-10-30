Today only: The super-popular Nixplay digital photo frame is seriously on sale

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon is having a one-day sale on the Nixplay Seed 10.1-inch photo frame. The bestseller has amassed more than 12,600 reviews earning it a 4.8 out of five-stars rating from the online retailer. Originally going for $190, the Nixplay Seed digital photo frame is down to $133 for a limited time. That’s a $67 savings.

The gift-worthy frame features a wide display that auto-adjusts to portrait or landscape, a motion sensor that turns on and off when you enter or leave a room and works with Alexa so it can play music upon request with just the sound of your voice, too. Using the Nixplay mobile or web app, users can manage, share and display photos remotely and seamlessly.

“This was a gift for my mom who lives almost two hours from me. The frame is a nice size so he can see it from across the room," explained a delighted shopper. "The wireless capabilities allow me to upload pictures from family and school events to keep him current on what everyone is up to. The mobile app (mine is Android) allows me to send cellphone pictures even on the go. Or, I can use my browser on any computer to send pictures. I can even remotely control the frame itself if needed to change settings, like when it ‘goes to sleep’ at night.”

Many Amazon shoppers say this digital photo frame not only looks great, but it is also very easy to use. They also point out that Nixplay has excellent customer service and the product is the perfect gift for non-techie dads because you can update photos remotely from the cloud without transferring them to SD cards.

"It’s quite literally the perfect gift for non-computer savvy parents," added another five-star reviewer. "Plus you get motion sensors, transitions, a sleek design, and landscape and portrait settings."

So, if you're looking for a great gift that will arrive in time for the holidays, this digital photo frame is your answer. But act fast and shop now, this sale ends at midnight.

$133 $200 at Amazon

