'Transformed movie night': This projector and screen set is a steal at $70 — save 30%

Ah, summer nights. The temp's balmy, the stars are atwinkle, and the air is filled with the sound of crickets serenading. The message? It's time to take your entertainment outside. "But how?" you ask. "How??" Easy: Set up this Nisoo movie projector and watch your favorite flicks in the yard with a comfortable chair, a nice glass of something special and some popcorn. Right now, this projector is 30% off (just $70!) — oh, and did I mention it also includes a 100-inch screen? Lights, camera ... fun!

This projector is built from the ground up to be user-friendly. It features an improved brightness mode over earlier models that makes it easier to see in direct light, but it also has a wide range of compatibility with different resolutions. You can easily display content in 1080p, 720p and 480p, and it has a throw distance of up to 16.4 feet.

Of course, any projector requires a screen to make the most of it. Sure, you can throw it up on the side of your house, but let's face it ... siding does not a good picture make. While purchasing a great screen can be added expense, it doesn't have to be — in fact, it can be absolutely free, as with this deal.

What's that? 100 inches isn't big enough for you? Well, okay, Mr. Spielberg, you can always get another screen ... but know that this Nisoo projector can produce an image up to 176 inches.

You don't have to worry about anything going wrong, either. Every purchase includes a three-year warranty and a money-back guarantee. What's more, the projector works with a surprising range of connectors, including VGA, HDMI, USB and AV. It makes it possible to use this projector with nearly everything, up to and including video games. Can you say Mario Kart on the big screen?

All the fun of the multiplex, without the sticky floors, sullen concession guy and those people behind you who Won't. Shut. Up (Photo: Amazon)

"So I got this for my partner and I to play Nintendo Switch on a larger screen, and it works perfectly! You do have to make sure the lights are off ... but once they’re off the screen picture is so clear, which I wasn’t expecting for the price. I also tried it with my Fire Stick and once it’s hooked up, it’s basically like a giant TV. I would definitely recommend projector for movie/gaming nights!" said one happy user.

Echoed another fan: "This projector is perfect for a home cinema or camping setup. It is small and easy to use. It is very useful and you can connect to your phone wirelessly..."

This shopper chimed in: "My family backyard movie nights are totally transformed! Beautiful picture quality and good sound. I set this up on the outdoor patio to stream movies from my Fire TV and the quality is excellent! Using a 100” screen the projector does a beautiful job with streaming apps; the settings are very easily customizable, it has a multitude of options and configurations. Also tried connecting iPad with HDMI dongle to stream and that worked nicely. The speaker is loud enough to turn up high and everyone can hear..."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

