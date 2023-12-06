Nishat Mills Merges with Wernerfelt, Taking Its Partnership One Step Further

In a significant move that aims to “reshape the landscape of the industry,” Nishat Mills, a multi-division, vertically integrated manufacturer, retailer and exporter of textiles, and flagship company of Nishat Group, has officially merged with Danish fabric maker Wernerfelt.

The merger between Nishat Mills and Wernerfelt is not just a union of two companies, it’s the fusion of their strengths, resources and visions. Both companies are diligently working toward a future that promises a multitude of benefits for their customers, partners and the industry as a whole.

More from Sourcing Journal

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in Wernerfelt’s 90 years of existence as we move toward wider opportunities in distribution and innovation in production,” said Umer Mansha, CEO of Nishat Mills. “We do so with complete trust and confidence in Nishat’s continued commitment to our brand’s vision and quality control.”

Nishat Mills brings “a wealth of capabilities” to this merger. Beyond complementing existing product lines with a more sustainable and efficient supply chain, Nishat Mills is poised to grow its portfolio and logistic networks further. This expansion will leverage Nishat Mills’ existing national and international channels, opening up new avenues for both companies to explore.

Additionally, with Nishat Mills’ extensive manufacturing expertise and “impeccable compliance standards,” Wernerfelt is excited to introduce new categories and products to their combined portfolio. This expansion will not only cater to a broader range of customer needs but will also reinforce their commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative solutions.

Wernerfelt’s well-established production and logistics channels are also set to receive a significant boost through this merger. The collaboration aims to enhance efficiency and productivity, ensuring that customers receive their orders faster and with the utmost traceability. It will also elevate the overall customer experience and satisfaction.

In essence, the merger between Nishat Mills and Wernerfelt marks the beginning of an exciting journey toward a more dynamic, innovative and sustainable future for the textile industry. The combined expertise, resources and commitment to excellence of these two industry giants promise to deliver “unparalleled value” to customers and stakeholders alike.

“This collaboration heralds a new phase in the evolution of Nishat Group,” said Mansha. “We hope to support the future growth of Wernerfelt and are excited to welcome them into the Nishat family.”

Click here to learn more about Nishat Mills.