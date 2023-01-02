Alyssa Milano says Nioxin 'helped tremendously' with post-Covid hair loss — and it's on sale!

Score a few bucks off this iconic system. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether, like Alyssa Milano, you think you're suffering from post-Covid hair loss, you're noticing thinning around your hairline or if you've been rocking a bald spot for years, it can feel like an uphill and often discouraging battle. You're certainly not alone — hair loss affects millions of men and women alike — and you don't have to spend a fortune on in-office treatments, either. There are plenty of at-home regimens you can try before pulling out the big guns, and according to Amazon shoppers, one particular brand is so effective, they didn't even need to call in professional help.

Nioxin shampoos, conditioners and recovery systems have amassed tens of thousands of Amazon reviews, with shoppers praising just how effective the treatments are at helping curb hair loss and revitalizing their mane to its original health. It's also on sale for 30 percent off, so if you were thinking about grabbing a kit to try, now is the time to do it — a sale this good won't last long.

Designed for fine and chemically processed and damaged hair, this hair care system purifies the scalp and removes sebum and environmental residue, plus promotes thicker and fuller hair growth.

One shopper noted, "Nioxin does exactly 💯 what it's for. I have used before. Helped my hair grow back in fuller. I was first told about Nioxin from hair dresser that said she used on thinning hair of clients that dealt with hair loss from cancer treatments and it does work. Will definitely purchase again."

"Absolutely a must for damaged or thinning hair," wrote another. "My hair was breaking big time-I actually lost a lot of hair-and this shampoo stopped that! I have lots of regrowth and it’s made my hair so much healthier, shiny, thick and my natural curls are beautiful curls instead of odd wonky waves."

Each kit includes a shampoo, conditioner, and a scalp treatment, all of which help strengthen, cleanse and moisturize.

"My hair was breaking off and falling out in clumps in the shower," one shopper shared. "One month of using this shampoo and conditioner set, and my hair is soft, fuller, and repairing itself! I can wear my hair down confidently without a halo of broken hair everywhere! I love this stuff!"

