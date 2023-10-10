Alyssa Milano says Nioxin and Nutrafol 'helped tremendously' with hair loss — and they're on sale for Prime Day

Whether, like Alyssa Milano, you think you're suffering from post-Covid hair loss or you've been rocking a bald spot for years, shedding is an uphill — and often discouraging — battle. You're certainly not alone, though. Hair loss affects millions of men and women alike, but you don't need to spend a fortune on in-office treatments put up a good fight. There are plenty of at-home regimens you can try first, and according Milano, two brands are so effective, you may never need professional help: The popular Nioxin anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner and Nutrafol hair-growth supplements — and they're on sale for Prime Day.

After publicly sharing her hair-loss story via video on Twitter, Milano finally found the help she needed within a few bottles. She praises Nioxin products (and Nutrafol supplements) for helping "tremendously" with hair loss. And she's not alone. These products have amassed thousands of reviews, with shoppers praising how effective the treatments are at helping curb hair loss and revitalizing their mane to its original health.

I did. I found that nutrafol supplements and Nioxin shampoo and conditioner helped tremendously. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 10, 2022

Designed for fine and chemically processed and damaged hair, the Nioxin haircare system purifies the scalp and removes sebum and environmental residue, plus promotes thicker and fuller hair growth.

"I had lost so much hair that I had to wear a wig," one five-star Amazon shopper noted. "I purchased four nice wigs over a three-year period and wore them all the time. Someone told me about this product, and I bought the set. My hair is now nice and thick. I haven’t worn one of my wigs in over a year."

Nioxin shampoo and conditioner, plus Nutrafol supplements, are Alyssa Milano's secret to fighting hair loss. (Photo: Getty Images) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)

Says another fan: "Gives a lift to thinning hair."

"In less than three months, I am seeing a real improvement!" adds a shopper. "I started losing my hair in handfuls three months after I had pneumonia and a high fever. Then added stress with the passing of my labrador and then my stepfather. A coworker recommended Nioxin. I started the entire system ... including the night serum and the vitamins, along with Biotin. My hair is growing back and I am thrilled!"

The kit, on mega sale for Prime Day, includes a shampoo, conditioner and scalp treatment, all of which help strengthen, cleanse and moisturize.

Milano's go-to Nutrafol supplements are on sale, too — you can score them for $15 off:

Plus, if you'd rather pick up Milano's faves a la carte, the Nioxin shampoo and conditioner (shown below) and a host of styling products are also marked down for the big day. (Shop all of Nioxin's Prime Day deals here.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

