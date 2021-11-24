The best Nintendo Switch games to buy this holiday season, starting at $27

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Grab some of the top Nintendo Switch titles for a steal. (Photo: Nintendo, Ubisoft, Supergiant)

The Nintendo Switch is sure to be a hot system this holiday season, thanks to a new OLED edition that makes games look even more gorgeous in handheld mode. But even if you can’t snag one of those coveted $350 systems the regular Switch is still worth your time thanks to its amazing library of games for all types of players.

Action, adventure, music and mystery — whatever you love to play, we’ve got you covered in our list of the best games for Yahoo shoppers to check out this winter. If you pick up a Switch this week at Best Buy, you'll get a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Online included in the package, so don't miss out!

There's a lot of land to explore. (Photo: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is considered by many to be the best Switch title, and the best Zelda game ever — and its Amazon reviews reflect that. It has more than 38,000 five-star raves. This reviewer called it a “must-have to Zelda fans and new gamers alike,” praising its “beautiful graphics and excellent gameplay.” And this parent loved “the freedom of being able to explore such a large, rich, intricate and gorgeous world.” Usually this epic adventure would run you $60, but right now it’s a vey friendly $40.

Tip a magical cap to this legendary plumber. (Photo: Nintendo)

Also high up in the rankings is Super Mario Odyssey, which has the titular plumber exploring a variety of far-flung worlds. There’s always something new and exciting just around the corner in this game, and on Amazon it has more than 23,000 five-star ratings. The reviews are enthusiastic, with one player calling it “the most complete, best all-around game in the franchise.” He loved the graphics and said “the story is fun, the worlds are unique and well-designed, and there are hidden levels you can unlock if you get to a certain point. You can easily spend over 100 hours on this game if you're trying to find all the moons.” This stellar game is currently 30 percent off, dropping the price from $60 down to $35.

Zagreus in the Underworld

This indie title scores an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars with Amazon reviewers — no wonder it’s won so many awards! The game places you in the shoes of Zagreus, son of the Greek god Hades. Zagreus just wants to get the heck out of the Underworld, and it’s up to you to guide him through randomly generated levels with his trusty sword, hacking and slashing anyone who gets in his way. You’ll die a lot, but that’s okay, as this player notes: “Each run you get just a bit more powerful and are able to progress a bit further each time. [...] What's even more astounding is that the characters react to your failures and successes. It all feels incredibly organic and unscripted which is impressive.” And one shopper calls it a “masterpiece” that “deserves every single award it has won” because it’s “the best game to exist in the last decade, bar none.”

No other game out there will give you crazy matchups like this. (Photo: Nintendo)

“Ultimate” is the only word you could use to describe the latest entry in the Super Smash Bros. series. The gang’s all here: Mario, Pikachu, Sonic, Mega Man and more — 82 different characters to play from across the gaming universe, all with their own unique style and attacks. Each match is a frantic free-for-all where you try to knock the other players off the platform, and it’s great for both old-school players and newbies, like this mother and her son: "This classic game is classic for a reason. Never-ending entertainment with multiple ways to challenge yourself [...] There is a little bit of a learning curve [...] but it keeps the game exciting. My 4 year old enjoys this game too and gets very vocally animated, which is hilarious. I definitely recommend." Right now you can smash the buy button on this iconic title for only $50, a $10 savings.

Your old toy cars weren't this cool. (Photo: Milestone)

Lots of us have fond memories of playing with tiny Hot Wheels cars on a bright orange plastic track. Hot Wheels Unleashed makes every crazy race you ever imagined real, with real cars like the Ford Mustang GT and El Camino facing off against fantasy vehicles like Knight Rider’s K.I.T.T. and the Batmobile. You can even build your own tracks and show them off to other players! This enthusiastic reviewer didn't get to play with the track editor (yet) but he loved the game, calling it "part F-Zero, part Trackmania, all Hot Wheels! There's a story mode and a ton of cars to unlock! [...] I highly recommend checking this game out!!!"

Dance like nobody's watching — and save mroe than 40 percent. (Photo: Ubisoft)

If you’re looking for exercise and cool tunes, look no further than the Just Dance series. You’ll step, hop and bounce along to new and old hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Meghan Trainor. And once you’ve sweated through the 40 included tracks, you can sign up for Just Dance Unlimited to access hundreds more songs in all kinds of genres. Expect options from all over the world as well as songs from past games. The first month of Just Dance Unlimited is free and you can cancel any time. As for the game itself, it normally runs you $50, but right now it's a whopping 44 percent off — grab it now for only $28.

Which way should Donkey Kong go? You decide! (Photo: Nintendo)

Mario Party games are basically board games you play on the screen, and they’re incredibly (and delightfully) unpredictable — you can go from worst to first in a single turn. The diverse number of mini games in Mario Party Superstars ensures that there’s something for every player to enjoy, from kids to parents to grandparents. One shopper says:"highly recommended for a great and fun family game night," while an old-school player reports, "The games look and play beautifully with almost every game being a fun trip down memory lane." This is a great title to kick your kids' butts with, and right now you can save a few bucks in the deal.

Snap a picture before this Hoothoot flies away. (Photo: Nintendo)

Were you a fan of Pokemon Go, back when the craze was sweeping the nation? Did you enjoy finding and catching Pokemon in your own habitat? We've got something you might like. New Pokémon Snap is a fantasy twist on a classic nature expedition, one where you ride in a pod around a variety of islands taking "photos" of a wide assortment of Pokémon in their natural habitat. It’s fun, relaxing and super beautiful, and you never have to leave your couch. One mom says it's "a relaxing game," and her daughter loves it, while this gamer is "hooked." They add, "It has all the nostalgia from the original but with way more incredible photo opportunities and so many new Pokémon. It's far more in depth and detailed as well. Great for adults and kids alike." And $13 off right now.

Command armies in this tactical title. (Photo: Nintendo)

If you like school and relationship drama, then Three Houses is the game for you. The tactical game features swords and magic, and it puts you in control of the story. You can't help but be invested in the characters' fates, as this player was: "This game is wholesome and gets you EXTREMELY involved with the characters of the house you choose. It’s delightful. At the same time, the stakes are higher than ever, as you form a real attachment to your characters. The game is also heartbreaking." Down from $60 to just $27, this game is priced to move. Buy tissues too!

Kick some demon butt in this dark role-playing game. (Photo: Atlus)

This game just came out but it’s sure to be hot this holiday season — the Shin Megami Tensei series is beloved among hardcore role-players, and the teens in your life will love the anime stylings and dark supernatural storyline. Early reviews are promising, with one player complimenting the "great story" and calling the game "very addictive." They add: "this one kept me glued...definitely a solid masterpiece."

