The Ninja Air Fryer XL is like 5 appliances in 1 — plus it's on sale at Amazon

With just a month of summer left, we know you are working to perfect your barbecuing game before cooler weather sets in. You may have splurged on a new grill, tried out a tangy marinade or hung up some pretty string lights on the patio. But what is a great backyard cookout without great side dishes? Sure you can grill up some corn or serve a salad, but why not fry up some potato wedges or crisp some crisp broccoli in a top-rated Ninja Air Fryer XL? Right now Amazon has lowered the price to $150. What are you waiting for? Get cooking!

Whip up your tastiest sides, from crispy fries to cauliflower bites, even biscuits! It's the perfect one-and-done tool, so you're not taking up precious grill real estate.

Ninja Ninja Ninja Air Fryer XL $150 $155 Save $5 $150 at Amazon This 5.5-quart multifunctional appliance can crisp everything from potatoes to veggies and even dehydrate fruit for a sweet snack without the guilt and mess of cooking oil.

"It really crisps up things we want to reheat and fry," writes a shopper. "It makes croutons from bread in minutes. Potatoes come out awesome. Fish too. Saves so much time and mess for fried things like onions, etc."

The Ninja Air Fryer has five preset cooking functions: air fry, bake, roast, reheat or dehydrate. “The basket is big enough to hold three pounds of wings or potatoes. I would cook that much in two batches so that the air circulates, because that is what makes everything cook up so crispy," another satisfied customer said. "I don't only fry in my Ninja, I heat up sandwiches, reheat leftovers, cook frozen food, pizza and burgers. It doesn't heat up the kitchen, and it doesn't leave a lingering smell like frying does.”

Amazon has the Ninja XL for $100! (Photo: Amazon)

So how does it work?

The secret is the unit’s smart processor, which ensures that hot air is evenly circulated so food can get that crispy golden finish in a short amount of time. The internal fan automatically adjusts its speed based on the cooking function and whips up those delicious snacks in a snap.

It's on sale, so now's the time to jump on the air fryer bandwagon.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

