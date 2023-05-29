Ninja's knife set stays razor-sharp for 10 years — and it's on sale for Memorial Day weekend!
Anyone fortunate enough to have a Ninja Blender or Air Fryer in their kitchen arsenal knows just how dependable and durable this brand's products are. Maybe you're one of them, maybe not. In either case, if you're in the market for a new knife set, have we got a Memorial Day deal for you! Add this professional-quality Ninja NeverDull 15-Piece Premium Knife System to your Amazon cart and get cooking. It's on sale for $270, down from $350. Whether you plan to host epic summer barbecues or you're looking for the perfect Father's Day gift, the Ninja NeverDull System has got you covered.
Ninja NeverDull 15-Piece Knife System with Built-in Sharpener
Almost everyone's knives could use some sharpening. The bottom line is, with every use, knives get a bit more dull — even the serrated ones. If you cook every day and you feel like your blades could use an upgrade and you'd like to invest in a set that will last you more than 10 years, this Ninja set is the answer. You'll never have to beg your friend in the restaurant business to sharpen your knives again, because this countertop wonder is so easy to use.
All you do is insert the knife and then swipe the lever on the outside of the block; the dynamic stone sharpening wheel will engage your blade at the perfect angle and apply the optimal amount of pressure to restore your edge to superior sharpness in seconds. It's that simple.
Having posted more than 1,200 five-star ratings, it's fair to say that shoppers are loving the Ninja NeverDull system. "The best set of knives we've used. My wife is obsessed and constantly raves about their sharpness and appearance. Would totally buy again!" said a happy customer.
Here's another testimonial: "These things are the real deal. Sharp and strong — my mother loved these. Honestly, I've yet to use a bad Ninja product yet."
"Bought this set for my wife and she absolutely loves them. They are so sharp, super easy to sharpen when needed and very durable. Highly recommend for anyone who loves to cook. They cut vegetables like butter," wrote one satisfied gifter.
"I was a little taken back by the price of this knife set initially but quickly realized this is one of those things where 'you get what you pay for'.... These knives are forged from one piece of metal and have stood up for a while now with no signs of dulling or rusting.... And holy cow they are SHARP! It doesn't matter what we use them on, they cut so clean and quickly. Frozen chicken, vegetables, steaks, potatoes...it doesn't matter. Every cut is clean and precise," said a rave reviewer.
Ninja NeverDull 15-Piece Knife System with Built-in Sharpener
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat-Tire Repair and Inflator$9 $13Save $5
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
House Day Car Seat Headrest Hooks$5 $7Save $2
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400 with coupon
Whall Handheld Vacuum$40 $200Save $160 with coupon
Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)$200 $230Save $30
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $160Save $50 with coupon
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $190Save $80 with coupon
Black+Decker Steam Mop$38 $55Save $17
Oraimo Stick Vacuum$120 $180Save $60
Kitchen
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$125 $345Save $220
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25 $65Save $40
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$16 $30Save $14
Henckels Statement 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set with Block$230 $510Save $280
Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer$12 $20Save $8
Home
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11 with coupon
Veva Air Purifier$98 $167Save $69 with coupon
Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Chairs$92 $150Save $58
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60