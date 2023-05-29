Ninja's knife set stays razor-sharp for 10 years — and it's on sale for Memorial Day weekend!

Anyone fortunate enough to have a Ninja Blender or Air Fryer in their kitchen arsenal knows just how dependable and durable this brand's products are. Maybe you're one of them, maybe not. In either case, if you're in the market for a new knife set, have we got a Memorial Day deal for you! Add this professional-quality Ninja NeverDull 15-Piece Premium Knife System to your Amazon cart and get cooking. It's on sale for $270, down from $350. Whether you plan to host epic summer barbecues or you're looking for the perfect Father's Day gift, the Ninja NeverDull System has got you covered.

Ninja Ninja NeverDull 15-Piece Knife System with Built-in Sharpener $270 $350 Save $80 From beloved kitchen brand Ninja comes a a German stainless steel knife set including an 8" chef knife, 8” slicing knife, 8” bread knife, 7" santoku knife, 5” boning knife, 5" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, six steak knives, shears and a knife block with its own sharpener. Phew! $270 at Amazon

Almost everyone's knives could use some sharpening. The bottom line is, with every use, knives get a bit more dull — even the serrated ones. If you cook every day and you feel like your blades could use an upgrade and you'd like to invest in a set that will last you more than 10 years, this Ninja set is the answer. You'll never have to beg your friend in the restaurant business to sharpen your knives again, because this countertop wonder is so easy to use.

With high-quality knives that you can sharpen at a moment's notice, you're never unprepared. (Photo: Ninja)

All you do is insert the knife and then swipe the lever on the outside of the block; the dynamic stone sharpening wheel will engage your blade at the perfect angle and apply the optimal amount of pressure to restore your edge to superior sharpness in seconds. It's that simple.

With just a quick swipe of the lever on the built-in sharpener, you're good to go. (Photo: Ninja)

Having posted more than 1,200 five-star ratings, it's fair to say that shoppers are loving the Ninja NeverDull system. "The best set of knives we've used. My wife is obsessed and constantly raves about their sharpness and appearance. Would totally buy again!" said a happy customer.

Here's another testimonial: "These things are the real deal. Sharp and strong — my mother loved these. Honestly, I've yet to use a bad Ninja product yet."

"Bought this set for my wife and she absolutely loves them. They are so sharp, super easy to sharpen when needed and very durable. Highly recommend for anyone who loves to cook. They cut vegetables like butter," wrote one satisfied gifter.

"I was a little taken back by the price of this knife set initially but quickly realized this is one of those things where 'you get what you pay for'.... These knives are forged from one piece of metal and have stood up for a while now with no signs of dulling or rusting.... And holy cow they are SHARP! It doesn't matter what we use them on, they cut so clean and quickly. Frozen chicken, vegetables, steaks, potatoes...it doesn't matter. Every cut is clean and precise," said a rave reviewer.

Ninja Ninja NeverDull 15-Piece Knife System with Built-in Sharpener $270 $350 Save $80 Ninja's NeverDull Technology is built right into the storage block for professional sharpening results. According to the brand, the knives should maintain a razor-sharp edge for over 10 years. $270 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat-Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Fbb Phone Mount for Car $12 $40 Save $28 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

House Day Car Seat Headrest Hooks $5 $7 Save $2 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Handheld Vacuum $40 $200 Save $160 with coupon See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $200 $230 Save $30 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $160 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $190 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Black+Decker Steam Mop $38 $55 Save $17 See at Amazon

Oraimo Stick Vacuum $120 $180 Save $60 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set $125 $345 Save $220 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Henckels Statement 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set with Block $230 $510 Save $280 See at Amazon

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Home

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Veva Air Purifier $98 $167 Save $69 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Chairs $92 $150 Save $58 See at Amazon