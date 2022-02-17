It's an air fryer! An oven! A toaster! It's the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 — and it's $100 off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dinner is served! (Photo: Amazon)

These days, there’s a kitchen appliance for just about everything. But, you know, there’s a limit to how much you can fit on your counters and in your cabinets. That’s why great, multi-function machines are so important — they can do the work of several devices without cluttering up your space.

Well, hold onto your oven mitt, because the top-rated Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fryer is $100 off at Amazon. You can score this multi-use device for $250 (marked down from $350).

This Foodi does pretty much everything but prep your food for you. For starters, it’s a roomy convection oven with up to 10 times the convection power of a traditional oven. Meaning, it’ll make your food faster, crispier and juicier than other convection ovens.

That’s not all the Foodi can do, though. It has presets to air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat and pizza, so basically it acts a second oven and air fryer.

The Foodi has a smart cook system that lets you get the perfect level of cooking, from rare to well-done, thanks to an integrated food smart thermometer. No more accidentally under- or overcooking dinner!

Short on time? That’s cool: The Foodi heats up in 90 seconds and cooks up to 30 percent faster than a traditional oven. “The preheat time on the Ninja is amazing, it heats up quickly and cooks very efficiently,” one satisfied customer said in the reviews.

You can cook so much in here at once! (Photo: Amazon)

Oh, and the Foodi is big. Like, huge. It can fit a 5-pound chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, two 12-inch pizzas or a 12-pound turkey. “It's big. Yes, it's called XL, but it needs to be said,” one happy Foodi wrote in the reviews. “But it's not so large it doesn't fit on my counter under my cabinets with plenty of room to spare. It also comes with every accessory you could possibly need, and it's controls are so easy to use. ... My new favorite appliance!”

Reviewers also rave about how versatile this device is. “This Ninja does everything. So far I've done wings, tater tots, garlic bread, asparagus and pork chops. All came out delicious. You cannot go wrong buying this machine,” a five-star reviewer wrote.

Also, if you’ve been thinking about getting another oven, this is a much cheaper option. “It's large and able to cook a lot of food, which is nice because it acts as a second oven when needed!” a reviewer wrote. “This is also very easy to clean, all of the racks are easily removed and hand-washed—there is a tray on the bottom that also comes out with ease so it's very easy to clean any food/crumbs that fall.”

Whether you’re looking for an air fryer, toaster, roaster or even a second oven, this little device can hook you up.

