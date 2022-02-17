It's an air fryer! An oven! A toaster! It's the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 — and it's $100 off at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
These days, there’s a kitchen appliance for just about everything. But, you know, there’s a limit to how much you can fit on your counters and in your cabinets. That’s why great, multi-function machines are so important — they can do the work of several devices without cluttering up your space.
Well, hold onto your oven mitt, because the top-rated Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fryer is $100 off at Amazon. You can score this multi-use device for $250 (marked down from $350).
Heads up: You can have your hands on a Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fryer in two days with Amazon Prime. Not a member? Sign up here for all the entertainment and shopping benefits Amazon offers. Member now? Get your new gadget in a jiffy, so you can easily whip up meals ASAP.
This Foodi does pretty much everything but prep your food for you. For starters, it’s a roomy convection oven with up to 10 times the convection power of a traditional oven. Meaning, it’ll make your food faster, crispier and juicier than other convection ovens.
That’s not all the Foodi can do, though. It has presets to air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat and pizza, so basically it acts a second oven and air fryer.
The Foodi has a smart cook system that lets you get the perfect level of cooking, from rare to well-done, thanks to an integrated food smart thermometer. No more accidentally under- or overcooking dinner!
Short on time? That’s cool: The Foodi heats up in 90 seconds and cooks up to 30 percent faster than a traditional oven. “The preheat time on the Ninja is amazing, it heats up quickly and cooks very efficiently,” one satisfied customer said in the reviews.
Oh, and the Foodi is big. Like, huge. It can fit a 5-pound chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, two 12-inch pizzas or a 12-pound turkey. “It's big. Yes, it's called XL, but it needs to be said,” one happy Foodi wrote in the reviews. “But it's not so large it doesn't fit on my counter under my cabinets with plenty of room to spare. It also comes with every accessory you could possibly need, and it's controls are so easy to use. ... My new favorite appliance!”
Reviewers also rave about how versatile this device is. “This Ninja does everything. So far I've done wings, tater tots, garlic bread, asparagus and pork chops. All came out delicious. You cannot go wrong buying this machine,” a five-star reviewer wrote.
Also, if you’ve been thinking about getting another oven, this is a much cheaper option. “It's large and able to cook a lot of food, which is nice because it acts as a second oven when needed!” a reviewer wrote. “This is also very easy to clean, all of the racks are easily removed and hand-washed—there is a tray on the bottom that also comes out with ease so it's very easy to clean any food/crumbs that fall.”
Whether you’re looking for an air fryer, toaster, roaster or even a second oven, this little device can hook you up.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Sony X85J 85-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $1,998 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $260 (was $370), amazon.com
Hisense 75A6G 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV, $700 (was $950), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,298 (was $1,600), amazon.com
Vizio 70-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Quantum Color Smart TV, $800 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $490 (was $700), amazon.com
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker, $119 (was $180), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Fire HD 10 tablet, $110 (was $150), amazon.com
Apple Airpods Pro, $175 (was $249), amazon.com
Smart home:
Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs 4-pack, $24 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
ecobee SmartThermostat, $199 (was $249), amazon.com
Blink Mini, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Smart WiFi Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Diffuser & Humidifier, $40 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Echo Show 8, $90 (was $130), amazon.com
Video game deals:
SkyTech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Computer PC Desktop, $1,400 (was $1,600), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, $68 (was $80), amazon.com
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $158 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $215 (was $321), amazon.com
Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV761 with Wi-Fi and Voice Control, $205 (was $380), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $108 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Blencot Women's Lightweight Color Block Hooded Sweater, starting at $25 (was $42), amazon.com
Miholl Women’s Long Sleeve Lace Top, starting at $23 (was $38), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Long Sleeve Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, starting at $40 (was $67), amazon.com
Ninedaily Women's 3/4 Sleeve Plaid Shirt, starting at $26 (was $57), amazon.com
Anrabess Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Sweater, starting at $33 (was $55), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
The Original Popco Tongs for Cooking Set of 3, $13 (was $30), amazon.com
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper with Handles, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill, $180 (was $230), amazon.com
Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 8-quart 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker Combo, $200 (was $250), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner, $6 with on-page coupon (was $9), amazon.com
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $29), amazon.com
Health Priority Natural Products' Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin & Scars, $19 with code 25HPVDAY (was $25), amazon.com
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $70 (was $80), amazon.com
Lush Decor Comforter Farmhouse Stripe 3-piece Reversible King Bedding Set, $70 (was $93), amazon.com
Intelligent Design Queen Cozy Comforter, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Kasentex Quilt Bedding Coverlet King Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com
Abco 7-inch Bed Wedge Pillow, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Thermometer for Adults and Kids, No-Touch Baby Forehead Thermometer, $17 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Yiderbo Black KN95 5-Ply 50-piece Disposable Face Masks, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
ApePal 30-piece 5-Layer Disposable KN95 Face Masks, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle, $1,499 (was $2,199), amazon.com
Sport Squad 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss Backyard and Lawn Game, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike, $279 (was $399), amazon.com
Abco Tech Ping Pong Paddle & Table Tennis Set, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap, $16 (was $30), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.