Master mealtime: The Ninja Foodi multi-cooker is on sale

Foodies will love the Ninja Foodi 5-Quart Multi-Cooker. (Photo: HSN)

Sure, the Instant Pot is great as both a slow cooker and pressure cooker, but it can’t be used as a convection oven, home grill or air fryer. Just sayin’. However, the Ninja Foodi 5-quart 11-in-1 multicooker can do almost everything an Instant Pot can do and more — and it’s on sale for $120 at HSN.

Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for five FlexPay installments of just $24 instead. Plus, if you're a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $10 off with code HELLO10.

$120 $169 at HSN

The Ninja Foodi uses ‘TenderCrisp’ technology for a golden finish with speedy results. And when we say speedy, we mean speedy: It cooks up to 75 percent faster than typical air fryers and pressure cookers with less fat and oil than traditional frying. Think of it as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, oven, crisper, grill, broiler and steamer in one.

The Ninja Foodi 5-quart multi-cooker is a beast in the kitchen. (Photo: HSN)

The multi-cooker has a large 5-quart ceramic pot, and comes with a 5-quart crisper basket that’s perfect for fries or chicken. And since both the pot and basket are nonstick, they’re a snap to clean.

Shoppers are loving it. “I received my Ninja Foodi 5-qt and have barely used my stove or oven since!” raves a fan on the Ninja site. “Between the pressure cooker and the air fryer options I am in love! It is super easy to use. I made the best whole chicken using the recipe in the recipe book they provided. Best whole chicken I have EVER made! Highly recommend to anyone especially if you want fast delicious meals!”

The Ninja Foodi includes a crisping lid, a pressure lid and a recipe book to get you going. In addition to black and stainless, it comes in assorted colors like black, cinnamon, copper, navy and stainless steel so you can add some pizzaz to your countertop as well as your meals. Bon appetit!

