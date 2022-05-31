Score $140 off Ninja's XL indoor grill that doubles as an air fryer

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The only question is, what will you cook first? (Photo: QVC)

Over the past two years, many of us have taken our cooking skills to the next level. Some have invested in fancy grills and cookware, others have tried out ambitious new recipes, and more than a few can be considered amateur chefs — or at least very polished bread bakers — at this point.

QVC is helping us keep up with our newfound cooking habits by slashing the price of the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 9-in-1 Smart Grill : it’s $250, down from $390 (when sold separately). It works overtime as an air fryer and is sure to sell out.

Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for five Easy Pay installments of just $50 instead. Plus, if you're a first-time QVC shopper, you can grab an extra $15 off with code OFFER.

$250 $390 at QVC

Dinner's ready! (Photo: QVC)

The indoor grill is easy to clean and comes with a thermometer probe and kebabs, plus a smoke-control design. There's even a griddle plate you can use for pancakes or the ultimate gooey grilled cheese. Check out this video to see the grill in action.

You can snag the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro in five cool shades — cinnamon, copper, eggplant, black and stainless steel. Reviewers are loving how easy it is to make their favorite meals a little healthier, and they’ve given it plenty of five-star ratings.

“I hate to cook," shares one customer, "but this product makes it so easy. Best thing that I have in my kitchen."

Another says, "So far made steak , salmon , chicken breast … cooked everything perfectly!!! Then the probe.. for perfect cooking temperature works as advertised.. easy to follow instructions which [this] 67 year old appreciates!"

This deal is only for a limited time. Take advantage of it while you can!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

