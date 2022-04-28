'Best purchase ever:' HSN just slashed $70 off the top-rated Ninja Foodi multi-cooker

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save nearly 40% on the Ninja Foodi. (Photo: HSN)

Sure, the Instant Pot is great as a slow cooker and pressure cooker, but it can’t be used as a convection oven, home grill or air fryer. However, the Ninja Foodi can do almost everything an Instant Pot can do and more. It’s on sale for $110, or $69 off at HSN!

Retailing for $179, the Ninja Foodi (6.5-quart model) is a super-versatile countertop kitchen appliance that uses “TenderCrisp” technology that makes it quicker to cook with a golden finish. In fact, it cooks up to 75% faster than typical air fryers and pressure cookers with less fat and oil than traditional frying. Think of this as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, oven, crisper, grill, broiler and steamer in one appliance.

Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for three Flex Pay installments of just $36.66 instead. Plus, if you're a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $10 off with code HELLO10.

Save $50 on the Ninja Foodi. (Photo: HSN)

The multi-cooker features a large 6.5-quart ceramic pot, while it comes with a 5-quart crisper basket that can hold up to three pounds of frozen French fries or five pounds of chicken. And since both the pot and basket are nonstick, they’re easy to clean after you’re finished cooking for the whole family.

The Ninja Foodi also comes with a crisping lid, a pressure lid, a stainless steel reversible rack, and a recipe book with more than 45 delicious recipes to get started.

But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what HSN shoppers are saying about this multi-cooker.

“I bought this and have to say it is the best purchase ever ! My family and l use this everyday! My older kids love that it so easy to use and throw in chicken nuggust and fries at the same time it comes with a cooking rack up and down so you can cook multiple things at one time works well.”

Another delighted shopper added, “I have used the Foodi almost every day since it has arrived. It is a blessing for a working couple who still like to cook and eat at home.”

