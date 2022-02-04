Deal alert: The genius Ninja Foodi Air Fryer is on sale— and it can even make pizza!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve yet to discover the magic of air fryers, let us show you the light. The handy appliance use a fraction of the oil of traditional fryers, yet they still create crispy (and healthier) fries, wings, and veggies. The temperature is super-easy to control, and many even come with presets for specific dishes. In short, the air fryer is the ultimate kitchen gadget for amateur cooks, those concerned for their health, and parents with families to feed.

The Ninja Foodi is so much more than a traditional air fryer— it’s actually eight devices in one, and can expertly air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast, and more. Unlike most other air fryers, the Ninja Foodi is also designed to fit larger (and flatter) foods, like pizza and toast.

The oven comes with a removable tray, plus a crumb tray, wire rack, sheet pan and yes, even an air fryer basket. Despite all the extra bells and whistles, it’s fairly compact, and takes up to 50 percent less counter space when pressed up against your backsplash.

“Let me begin with— I cannot cook,” one shopper noted. “So far I have managed to make several meals with real food (not a microwave box) and it was edible. This is a great little oven and I'm excited to try the next thing.”

Thinking about breakfast? The air fryer has a toast darkness selector, so you know exactly how crispy your bagel will get. It also cooks faster than a traditional oven — in fact, it can preheat in up to 60 seconds. Clean up is a snap, too — just remove the tray and the back panel will be easy to access for a deeper clean.

“I absolutely love this Ninja! I use it every single day. I got rid of my toaster. This works so much better thank my toaster ever did,” another shopper commented.

Perhaps the best thing about this multifunctional gizmo is the price. It’s currently on sale for $170 (down from $227 if purchased separately). Plus, you can choose from four different finish options: classic stainless steel, navy blue, cinnamon red, and sophisticated black.

Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for five FlexPay installments of just $34 instead. And even better: If you're a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $20 off with code HSN2022. That means you can get the Ninja Foodi Air Fryer for just $150!

