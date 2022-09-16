Chill out and make low-fat smoothies, slushies and ice cream — This Ninja Creami is on sale

If you're looking to curb your sugar consumption, but you know you know you can't shake your sweet tooth completely, don't sweat it. With the Ninja Creami, you can indulge all your delicious frozen dessert desires without as much of the guilt. Right now you can get it for $30 off the regular price at QVC. Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for five Easy Pay installments of just $40 instead. Plus, if you're a first-time QVC shopper, you can grab an extra $15 off with code OFFER.

QVC Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker $200 $230 Save $30 $200 at QVC This machine comes with three pint-size containers and lids so you can stash your ice-cream, sorbet and healthier "nice cream" creations.

The Ninja Creami allows you to mix up all kinds of treats, including ice cream options that are low-sugar, keto, dairy-free and vegan. (Though if you'd prefer to take things to a more decadent level, mix in your favorite goodies like chocolate, nuts, candy and more to personalize your treat. Create frozen concoctions as unique as you are.)

Delicious ice cream, no churning required! (Photo: Ninja)

Create flavors and combinations that you won’t find in any frozen-food aisle. And at $30 off, you won't get any sticker shock either!

Ice cream is always a treat! (Photo: Ninja)

I'll stop the world and melt with you

Not only does the Ninja Creami make terrific desserts that'll make every night Milkshake Night — it looks good doing it! Says this reviewer, "The Creami arrived today and I had my pint containers full and in the freezer within 30 minutes. 24 hours later I was enjoying banana ice cream with roasted walnut and chocolate chips, and a quadruple-berry sorbet that was way more tasty than the watered-down version I buy at the grocery store. The Creami is solidly manufactured and looks amazing on the counter. The moment you get yours (GET ONE) you'll be buzzing with frozen goodie ideas."

And this satisfied customer reports, "I don’t know why I was so compelled to buy this because I don’t like ice cream. It always leaves an unpleasant film in my mouth because of the additives but, the ices sounded good. Since my purchase, I’ve tried everything! Once I got the hang of it I started making my own recipes. What fun! Found out I LOVE ice cream now & there’s always some in the freezer to enjoy."

From sweet to savory, healthy to indulgent, this machine can make it happen with the push of a button. (Photo: Ninja)

How sweet it is

Create your treat in three easy steps: prep your base, freeze overnight and process. Then enjoy! You can also select the re-spin function if, after processing, you want your treat even softer and creamier. Plus, containers, lids and paddle are top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The Ninja Creami also comes with a recipe booklet and quick-start guide. Check it out in action here.

This buyer gushed, "I’m obsessed with my Ninja Creami machine. I love making my own healthy ice cream and sorbets. I have used other machines but this is by far the best and creamiest."

So don't give yourself an ice-cream headache wondering what to make for dessert. Pick up the Ninja Creami today — especially while the price is right!

