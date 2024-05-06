Nine Florida students won cash in art contest on sun safety, winners announced

The Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation, a West Palm Beach-based nonprofit, holds the Kinney Art Contest to educate Palm Beach County’s students on sun safety every year. And this year, the competition was open to elementary, middle and high school students across the entire state of Florida.

Check out all of the prize-taking pieces of sun-safety art at the gallery at the top of this story.

According to the RDK Melanoma Foundation’s website, “The foundation’s vision is to educate children throughout the country and give them the skills necessary to make healthy sun safety choices throughout their lives.”

More than $15,000 were handed out in cash prizes to the first, second and third place winners from grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12, which were announced on Melanoma Monday (Monday, May 6).

In its first year as a statewide competition, seven of the nine kids who won were students in Palm Beach County and the student who won second place in the high school category made an animated short instead of a still drawing.

What is melanoma?

Melanoma is one of the least common but most dangerous types of skin cancer because “it’s much more likely to spread to other parts of the body if not found and treated early,” according to the American Cancer Society,

