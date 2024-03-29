Nina Chanel Abney Pulls Back the Curtain on Her Air Jordan 3 Sneaker Collaboration

Nina Chanel Abney has revealed her upcoming collaboration on the Air Jordan 3.

The Chicago-born, New York City-based contemporary artist previously made her sneaker debut with high- and low-top versions of the Air Jordan 2 in 2022. While those two sneakers made sparing use of red and green, respectively, Abney’s take on the Air Jordan 3 now makes much greater use of the latter color.

More from Footwear News

A mix of canvas and suede replaces the Air Jordan 3’s usual leather construction with two shades of green making up the AJ3’s upper. Cream then provides greater contrast through its application on the sole unit, mustache, liner, eyelets, and rope laces. Although it can’t be seen fully now, the “Nike Air”-branded heel was previously revealed on its own by Abney to feature a hand-drawn look.

Abney also designed an apparel capsule to go along with her Air Jordan 2s, and there’s a good chance that’ll happen again for her Air Jordan 3 — especially when her collaboration is so oriented in lifestyle.

Known for her paintings exploring race, sex, pop culture and more, Abney also collaborated last year with Timberland for a reinvention of the brand’s iconic 6-Inch Boot. In an interview for the “Queer Kicks” exhibition at ComplexCon last year, fellow artist Devynn Barnes called out Abney’s work as a meaningful inclusion of queer voices in the sneaker space.

The Nina Abney x Air Jordan 3 doesn’t yet have a release date, and Abney has pointed those interested to subscribe to a newsletter for updates. This post will also be updated as more information becomes available.

About the Author:

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.