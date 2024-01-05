Nike's Calm Flip Flops Will Be This Summer's Must-Have Shoe

Not long after Nike's new Calm Slides surfaced, we've been given an early look at the forthcoming Flip Flop iteration, first teased back in July last year. Due to make its official debut in the next few months, the new silhouette is reportedly a women's exclusive, landing in three clean colorways.

Arriving in black, white and pink hues, the slip-on shoe boasts a one-piece rubber construction, paired with ribbed footbeds and subtle Swoosh branding on its lateral sides. Rounding out the design are matching, fully treaded rubber outsoles for added grip and comfort. Elsewhere, the shoe features a wide thong strap on its upper, resulting in an ultra-comfortable, chunky flip-flop silhouette.

Take a first look at the Nike Calm Flip Flop in its three debut colorways above, ahead of the official release in the coming months.

