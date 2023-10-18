Nike to Release Long-Awaited LeBron 2 "Beast" Sneaker

Nike's partnership with LeBron James has spawned numerous iconic sneakers, but one particular pair, the Nike LeBron 2 "Beast," never made it to retail. The good news is that this is about to change as Nike unveils the long-anticipated shoe, set to hit shelves next month.

The Nike LeBron 2 "Beast" boasts a striking animal-themed design, with faux cheetah and zebra hair covering the upper. Red accents make a bold statement, adorning the strap's Swoosh and LeBron logo, as well as the heel's signature detail and the opposing side's Swoosh. Shimmering gold accents grace the heel, prominently featuring the word "LEBRON." The sole unit combines black and off-white elements, completing the distinctive look.

LeBron James, one of Nike Basketball's most enduring partners, has had 21 signature shoes in his numbered Nike LeBron line. You can look forward to the Nike LeBron 2 "Beast" hitting shelves on November 16, available through Nike SNKRS and select retailers, with a retail price of $250 USD.

In case you missed it, Nike's Air Humara gets a yummy "Oreo" makeover.