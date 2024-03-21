Nike Draws Criticism for Changing Colors of England’s St. George’s Cross on Euro 2024 Kits

Nike revealed this week its new slate of soccer kits for its national teams participating in the Euro and Copa America tournaments this summer, and a small detail on the back of England’s shirt is drawing complaints from the anti-woke crowd.

England’s new shirts feature the St. George’s Cross, the same mark that appears on the country’s national flag, on the back of the collar in navy, light blue and purple instead of its standard pink. Like other details on the kit, the choice was made as a nod to the 1966 World Cup-winning team, which wore those same colors on its training kits.

Despite this explanation, social media has become rife with complaints who think the decision was made to invoke the Pride flag in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. A tweet from the Nike Football account on Twitter/X announcing the new kit has drawn responses calling the design feature “ideologically-driven propaganda” and “signalling of your virtue” among other complaints. On Instagram, you’ll also find much of the same.

Joey Barton, an English former soccer player and manager, has been among those calling for a recall of the jerseys and said in one of many tweets on the subject: “They haven’t done it to the French, US or the Dutch kits. They know the Rainbow, virtue signalling, simps and gimps crew will dig this. Proper England fans should boycott it until they put our national flag back the way it should be and has been for centuries.”

Neither Nike nor the Football Association, which oversees the English National Team, have given any indication that they’ll succumb to the pressure. Footwear News has reached out to Nike for comment and will update if one is given.

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

