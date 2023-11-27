Nike Cyber Monday Deals Just Went Live — Get Comfy Sneakers, Sweatpants, and More Starting at $28

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Keep reading for the best deals on Nike leggings, shoes, and more.

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

It’s Cyber Week, and if you’re anything like me, you’re laser-focused on all of the hottest deals, stocking up on items for your next trip while making sure you’ve got gifts for everyone on your list. For that, Nike is hard to beat. Whether it’s first-in-class athleisure, shoes that will take you far, or stylish accessories, Nike is really one of the greatest out there.

As a Nike fan for virtually my entire life, who each year asks for items from Nike for the holidays, I’ve curated a list of the best deals on comfortable shoes, comfy travel outfits, and more that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of during this sale — Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and Nike leggings included! But be quick, because deals won’t last long; prices start at just $28, so I’d get shopping if I were you.

Related: New Balance Shoes Are on Major Sale for Cyber Monday — Here's What I'm Adding to My Cart From Just $41

Nike Air Force 1 07’ Sneakers

Nordstrom

$66 at Nordstrom

I’ve been wearing Nike Air Force Sneakers for the better part of the past decade, and if there’s one thing for certain, this streetwear staple never goes out of style. They pair with virtually everything in my wardrobe, and their comfortable yet supportive build and design keep my feet pain-free all day. And, this particular pair sports a pop of lime green for a subtle, eye-catching look. Even better, they’re on rare sale for up to 40 percent off for Cyber Monday.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover

Nike

$49 at howl.me

This best-selling Nike hoodie is what cozy garment dreams are made of. It’s designed with a cozy, oversized fit, fleece lines, and comes in 16 different hues — sign me up. And to sweeten the deal, it’s also on sale for just $49 today with code "CYBER." So if I were you, I’d be adding a few different colors to my cart — maybe even one for each day of the week.

Nike Women’s Court Legacy Platform Sneakers

Macy's

$69 at Macy's

These casual, stylish kicks combine a classic design with Nike’s signature foam cushioning to create the quintessential everyday shoe. Whether worn to the airport, running errands, or out to dinner, you can’t go wrong with these tennis shoes. Plus, they’re situated with a slight platform to give you a bit of a lift and a suede upper that, combined, add a stylish flair to any look.

Nike Waffle Debut Sneaker

Nordstrom

$56 at Nordstrom

This lightweight sneaker is designed with extra added arch support and foam cushioning that makes them a versatile pair for all types of activities. In fact, one shopper raved, “Oh my stars! These shoes are perfection,” which means whether you’re looking for a fuss-free pair of trainers to wear to the airport, around town, and everywhere in between, you can’t go wrong with this pair — especially on sale for $56.

Nike Fleece Phoenix Crewneck Sweatshirt

Nordstrom

$53 at Nordstrom

Few items are as essential in a travel wardrobe as a cozy crewneck sweatshirt. I personally never leave without one packed in my carry-on because you never know if you need to bundle up on an especially chilly flight. And with holiday travel well underway, this particular sweater’s oversized fit and fleece material make it that much more comfortable. Get it on sale for $53 today.

Nike Women’s Club Fleece Sweatpants

Macy's

$45 at Macy's

To match your fleece sweatshirt, why not make it a set and add these fleece sweatpants to your cart while you’re at it? They’re on sale for $45 in black, light blue, heather gray, and pink, and at that price, I’m considering adding a few pairs to my own cart. In addition to its fleece design (which is a must for cold weather), these classic sweatpants also have ankle cuffs to keep cool drafts from getting in.

Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage Sneakers

Nordstrom

$63 at Nordstrom

These old school, ’70s-inspired sneakers are discounted to an unbelievable $63 for Cyber Monday, and shoppers call them the “perfect everyday sneaker,” gushing that they “go with any outfit” and as an added bonus, “will get you lots of compliments.” They’d make a great gift or would look fabulous in your travel wardrobe, too.

Nike Men’s Park Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon

$32 at Amazon

After reading that one shopper “bought every color” of this shirt because of its high quality and ventilating material, I was certain that this Nike garment would be the ideal addition to any traveler’s wardrobe. Crafted with the brand’s dri-fit technology and mesh-back panel (which the customer loved), this shirt is made with performance in mind and would make for a great hiking and camping top, too.

Nike Women’s Air Max Sneakers

Macy's

$65 at Macy's

With a cushioned insole, these breathable and durable sneakers are made for comfortable all-day wearing. In fact, one nurse shared that these sneakers feel like “walking on a cloud… They support a balanced gait, no stress or pain on [the] body.” So, that means these nurse-approved sneakers would also be the ideal pair to sport on any adventure.

Nike Women's Heritage Crossbody Bag

Macy's

$28 at Macy's

When I’m at the airport rolling my suitcase and carry-on, the last thing I want is to be carrying another bag for my phone, keys, wallet, and boarding pass. That’s why I always travel with a hands-free crossbody that allows me to keep my personal belongings close to me, without getting in the way. And that sentiment goes for all kinds of travel; crossbody bags are a vacation must-have, and this particular one is on sale for $28 and sports an easy-to-style shape and spacious compartments to fit even more, for less.

Nike Men’s Victori Slides

Walmart

$55 at Walmart

Slides are an athleisure must, and while other pairs boast functional designs for gym off days, road trips, and general relaxing, this particular pair is fastened with foam insoles for extra comfort and rubber outsoles for traction that make them even more wearable. They’re also discounted to $55 for Cyber Monday which doesn’t hurt, either.

Nike Zenvy Women’s High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

Nike

$62 at howl.me

It’s safe to say that when it comes to traveling, few garments are as travel-friendly than a pair of Nike leggings. They’re comfortable, easy to style (especially when paired with a hoodie), and stretchy enough to keep up with the unpredictability of travel. And fortunately, Nike’s discount extends to some of their best-selling leggings. Buy one for yourself or one to give as a gift (when rolled tight, it can even make a great stocking stuffer).

Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag

Macy's

$28 at Macy's

Duffel bags are one of those items that every traveler should have in their travel repertoire. Whether taken to the gym or packed for a weekend trip, they’re an indispensable bag with countless uses. And especially with the holidays right around the corner, it’s always a good idea to keep a duffel bag at the helm to travel with gifts (and to bring back presents with). And better yet, it’s on sale for $28 today.

Nike Women’s Therma Fit Essentials Puffer Jacket

Macy's

$105 at Macy's

If you’re looking for a winter coat refresh, look no further than this jacket that shoppers say “seriously [is] the warmest and cutest puffer I have ever worn.” With bungee toggles at the hood and waist for a customizable fit plus a fabric that keeps body heat in (and cold air out), this lightweight jacket is made for bundling up without overheating. As a bonus (in addition to being on sale), it’s got two spacious side pockets for your phone, keys, and other personal belongings.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.