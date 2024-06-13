Take a night hike, race on the river, see waterfalls and more outdoor fun this weekend

This list of weekend outdoor activities is published online every Thursday and in your IndyStar on Fridays.

Between Juneteenth celebrations and Father’s Day brunches, there’s plenty of hikes and other outdoor activities to pursue this weekend.

Race on the White River, learn about lichens, or go on a night hike with these events around the state.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is calling for hot days this weekend, so make sure to bring plenty of water and plan accordingly for the heat. The service is predicting clear skies all weekend, too, so no need to break out the poncho.

Paddle the White River or meet mustelids on Friday, June 14

White River Paddle Days and Festival, 8:30 a.m. Friday - Sunday: This three-day event hosted by the White River Alliance features 6.5- t0 7-mile paddling races Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Race check-in open at 8:30 a.m. each day with busses leaving for the starting line at 9 a.m. Races are in Indy, Daleville and Noblesville. Registration fee information and how to sign up can be found online at thewhiteriveralliance.org

Geocaching 101, 10 a.m. Central at Harmonie State Park in New Harmony: Stop by the Nature Center to learn about this treasure hunting game that combines technology with the great outdoors. Fun for all ages and abilities. To learn more or get a jump start, go to www.geocaching.com, watch the how to video and get signed up with a username and password.

Tick Talk, 10 a.m. Central at Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City: Come to the Nature Center to learn about ticks and the diseases they can carry.

Who goes where?, 10 a.m. Central at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton: See some of the park’s animal ambassadors up-close and learn how both their physical and behavioral adaptations help them to survive in the diverse Indiana Dunes habitats.

Meet the Mustelids, 11 a.m. at Brown County State Park in Nashville: Join a park naturalist and meet the mustelids. Learn interesting facts and information about this mischievous groups of mammals. Experts will cover basic knowledge of what it means to be a mustelid and how they affect our local ecosystem here in the park.

Trail 2 Hike, 11 a.m. at Shades State Park in Waveland: Rocks, ravines and falls: Trail 2 has it all. Join a naturalist on this Rugged/Very Rugged hike, hiking boots advised. Meet at Dell Shelter.

Cold Blooded Critters, 1 p.m. at Turkey Run State Park in Marshall: Stop by the Nature Center to learn about native Indiana reptiles and get the opportunity to meet a couple of our animal ambassadors up close.

Lichen Hikin', 1 p.m. Central at Harmonie State Park in New Harmony: Go on a campground stroll and explore the strange organism that is Lichen! It's a wild combination with even stranger life habits, and you'll find examples of the three types on our walk.

Sensory Hike Series: Experience the Conservatory, 2 p.m. at Garfield Park in Indy: Meet inside the Conservatory for the first hike of this series. Participants will take a leisurely stroll inside and use all of their senses to experience the Conservatory in a different way than usual. Smell spicy leaves, touch texturized plants and see the fruits and flowers that you may have missed. Program fee includes one admission into the Conservatory. Register online here:

Guided hikes and Indigenous history on Saturday, June 15

Nature Preserve Hike, 8 a.m. Central at Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City: Hike starts at the Nature Center and heads to the park’s only Nature Preserve to find out why it is so special.

Guided hike, 9 a.m. Pisgah Marsh Nature Preserve, in North Webster: An Indiana birdwatcher’s hidden treasure, Pisgah Marsh includes grassland, marsh, lake, and upland habitat. Nestled on the Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley county lines in northeast Indiana, Pisgah Marsh is an ecologically sensitive, geologically significant, and biologically diverse area accessible through a boardwalk.

Phenology, 9 a.m. at O'Bannon Woods State Park in Corydon: Help the park’s naturalists record different patterns in nature that we can observe in the park. Look out for trees blooming, birds building nests and more.

Poker Paddle, 9:30 a.m. at Chain O'Lakes State Park in Albion: Registration begins at 9:30. This is a fun, friendly and free way to play poker while enjoying the beautiful outdoors at the same time. The park will have five stations placed around Sand Lake or in the channels. Pick up a card from each station and bring them back to the boat rental dock. Winning hands will be announced at 1 p.m. with small prizes awarded. Rent a boat or bring your own.

Mounds Hike, 10 a.m. at Mounds State Park in Anderson: Want to know more about the mounds that gave the park its name? Join a park naturalist for an hour-long hike to learn about the Adena and Hopewell cultures who constructed the earthworks. Meets on the Nature Center’s front porch.

Waterfall Hike, 10 a.m. at Clifty Falls State Park in Madison: Meet at Clifty Shelter for a 1-hour moderately rugged hike through one of the most scenic sections of Clifty Canyon. There’s a chance to see five waterfalls along the way.

Cemetery Hike, 10:30 a.m. at Hardy Lake in Scottsburg: Join a naturalist at the main trailhead for this historical hike focusing on the McClain Cemetery. This is an easy hike covering 3/4th of a mile. Close toed shoes recommended, children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Bilingual Nature ID Hike/ Excursión de Indentificación, 2 p.m. at Holliday Park in Indy: Join Earth Charter Indiana for a Spanish/English nature hike that meets behind the Nature Center.

Mary Gray After Dark Series – Moths that Go Bump in the Night, 9 p.m. at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary in Connersville: A special night hike series that features the great diversity that can be found at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary after the sun sets. Each hike begins at a selected time that aligns with the sunset. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent or adult. Each night hike is $5 for Indiana Audubon members (join us at indianaaudubon.org/membership), or $15 for non-members. Youth 17 years of age and under are free. Meet at the trailhead kiosk at the main parking lot.

Make a bee bath, hike Fall Creek on Sunday, June 16

Civilian Conservation Corps Hike, 8 a.m. Central at Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City: Meet at the Nature Center for a hike around the lake as we discuss the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps and how they helped shape Lincoln State Park.

Bumble Bee Bath, 10 a.m. at McCormick's Creek State Park in Spencer: Make a bumble bee water dish to help support Indiana’s native pollinators. This craft cost $7 dollars and can be paid with card before the program at the Naturalist Office or by cash at the program. Meet Naturalist Jessica at the Nature Center to craft.

Fall Creek Guided Hike, 10 a.m. at Fort Harrison State Park in Indy: Join a park naturalist for a morning hike along Fall Creek Trail and come back on Camp Creek Trail. The hike will be 2 miles long and last for 2 hours. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring water. Meets in the Delaware Lake parking lot.

Learn about bees and birds later in June

Monday, June 17 – Central IN Beekeepers Association, 6:30 p.m. at Holliday Park: The Central Indiana Beekeepers Association (CIBA) communicates and shares beekeeping knowledge and trends in Marion and Hamilton counties. Membership and meetings are free and open to anyone, ages 16+. Learn more at indyurbanbeekeeping.org

Tuesday, June 18 – Morning Bird Hikes, 8 a.m. at Holliday Park in Indy: Join Amos Butler Audubon Society members and Holliday Park staff on a monthly morning bird hike. Hikes are open to the public. Beginning birders welcome. Bring a pair of binoculars if you have them. Dress for the weather. Please meet in the Nature Center parking lot.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Get outdoors for hikes, geocaching, waterfalls, history lessons and more