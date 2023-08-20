Nigel Havers interview: ‘Sadiq Khan is the worst thing that could happen to London’

Nigel Havers picks up two black plastic chairs and plonks them in a shabby alley outside a church hall in Pimlico where he’s rehearsing Private Lives with Patricia Hodge. The only other option for the interview is a tiny kitchen lobby near the toilets. “I’ve known worse,” he says, affably, snapping open a can of Diet Coke. If we’d been offered the coal cellar, he probably wouldn’t have minded.

In his 50-year career on stage and screen Havers’ approach to work has been characterised by a cheerful willingness to do whatever is required of him – train to be a professional runner for Chariots of Fire, the 1981 film that made his name, starve for weeks in the Australian outback, learn to ride a camel in the desert. He describes himself as a letterbox actor, a phrase he borrowed from John Hurt, “meaning a script comes through my letterbox, I open it, I read it, I do it. So I’ve been constantly busy for years.” A Passage to India, Empire of the Sun, The Charmer, Don’t Wait Up, Coronation Street, The Whistleblower, Downton Abbey… some letterbox.

This time, he sent himself the script, having formed his own theatre company in lockdown, and decided that a revival of Private Lives, Noël Coward’s classic comedy about sex, marriage and monogamy, would be just the tonic for our fractured times. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, it was a touring success and is about to open at the Ambassadors Theatre. One snag. Coward was 30 when he played the part of Elyot, opposite Gertrude Lawrence’s Amanda.

Havers is 71. “We were very anxious about whether we would be considered too old,” he says, with the expression of a man who knows perfectly well he can get away with it. The full head of steely hair and the confident smile of a career Lothario more than bear this out. Meanwhile Patricia Hodge is still creamily lovely at 76, sharp as a pin, elegant, sophisticated. “I found my perfect Amanda,” he says.

Havers stars opposite Patricia Hodge in Private Lives, which was a touring success and is opening in the West End at the end of the month - Tristram Kenton

The couple in the play have been divorced for five years but now find themselves – appalled but dangerously attracted all over again – in adjacent honeymoon hotel rooms in the south of France. “It was bold to cast them at their ages,” says Luscombe. “But it doesn’t wrench the play. In fact, it adds poignancy because they are not in the first flush of youth. Yet they are both absurdly youthful. It feels like it could have been written for them.”

Havers was reprimanded by The Telegraph’s theatre critic, Dominic Cavendish, for cutting the play’s infamous line: “Certain women should be struck regularly, like gongs.” He had a fit of anxiety about modern sexist sensibilities, he tells me. “I just thought that line was a bit extreme. But Cavendish was right. I bow to him. So the line’s going back and the audience can take it or leave it. I mean, we do knock each other about quite a lot. I slap her and she punches me. But that’s Noël Coward: he wanted to shock the audience, not just write a funny play. He had a vision of all those old widows from Pulborough seeing the play and going ‘Oh, my God’ but loving it.”

In immaculate rehearsal mode of tight jeans, crisp white shirt, navy jacket and white trainers, Havers still looks a cut above. In another age he would have had a valet. He must be the only man in England who got through US Immigration by showing the tailor’s identification label inside his jacket in lieu of his passport, which he’d packed in his luggage. Douglas Hayward, the legendary London tailor, had stitched in “Nigel Havers 6/11/95”. He was waved through, saved from the wrath of hundreds of frustrated, jet-lagged passengers queuing behind him.

Havers likes to ride his Vespa when in town, but disagrees with the Mayor of London's stance on cars: 'You cannot say no to traffic in one of the biggest capital cities in the world' - Andrew Crowley

Parked up against the prison-barred windows of our interview alley, is a gleaming Vespa, his chariot of choice when in London. He is conscious, he says, of his carbon footprint and the Vespa gets him through clogged roads with almost no Co2 emissions. As the conversation veers to London and transport, all at once this standard-bearer for charm and good manners is swept up in a high-octane fury. “I think London has turned itself against the people,” he says. “Not helped by the worst Mayor of London we’ve ever had. I take it personally. I’ve never met Sadiq Khan but he wants me to pack my bags and leave. He’s trying to make it totally impossible to live the way we used to live.

“You cannot say no to traffic in London, one of the biggest capital cities in the world. Too many people rely on it. What you should do is open the roads up, not close them down. He’s actually increased emissions by closing roads, narrowing streets and creating huge traffic jams.” Havers has been the scourge of lawless cyclists for years but his anger has been ratcheted up by the arrival of e-scooters and e-cycles with their own anarchic riders. “They are completely ungoverned and they are now ruling the city,” he says. “They drive on pavements and have no regard for the laws. It’s like the Wild West out there. Sadiq Khan is the worst possible thing that could happen to London. I don’t think he should be allowed to have a third term.”

At the risk of being punched in the face – it hasn’t happened yet – Havers accosts cyclists who don’t obey the rules with a polite: “Oi, why did you go through that red light?” And he knocks on the windows of drivers who sit in their cars with the engine running, giving them chapter and verse on how much toxic air is being emitted per minute through the exhaust. “If everybody in London stopped idling it would cut emissions by half overnight.”

He has a flat in Kensington but his main home is in Wiltshire, surrounded by cornfields, which he shares with his third wife, Georgiana (George) Bronfman. “It is stress-free,” he says “except for getting there.” Time and again, he is frustrated by train strikes. “I don’t understand it. There’s no talking and if there’s no talk [between the Government and the unions] there can be no resolution, can there?”

Havers and his third wife, Georgiana Bronfman, in 2013. They enjoy a 'stress free' life in Wiltshire, as well as having a London pad - Nick Harvey/WireImage

The strikes not only deter potential theatre-goers from coming into town, he frets, but they squeeze the myriad small businesses that depend on rail travellers. “Right next to the stage door of the Palladium, there is a little newsagent selling drinks and papers and magazines. The family who run it are from southern India and they have become great friends. They work so hard, 16 hours a day. They need this work. I feel so much for them because on a rail strike day there’s nothing. Does Mick Lynch [the RMT chief] think about that? No.”

It’s interesting that Nigel Havers thinks about it. In his curiosity about the lives of others he resembles his father, Sir Michael Havers, who was the defence barrister for Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in the famous trial of 1967 when they were charged with possession of cannabis. On the night the news broke that Jagger and Richards had been arrested, Havers recalls his father spluttering: “Good God, I hope they don’t ask me to defend them.”

He goes on, “An hour later, the phone rang. Dad came back into the room and said: ‘I shall be defending the Rolling Stones.’ He thought, like a lot of people, that they would be stupid but the one thing they were not was stupid. They were smart, articulate, funny. It changed his whole attitude to our generation. He allowed us [Nigel and his older brother Phil] to grow our hair. Dad became very good friends with them. Mum became their surrogate mum. It was a good thing for all of us.” Havers, who went on to become Attorney General, was shocked by the prison sentences “the boys” received and vowed to get them off on appeal.

“I suddenly realised,” wrote Havers in his 2006 autobiography, Playing with Fire, “that, far from being the right-wing, judgemental old fuddy-duddy I’d seen clicking his fingers to those catchy but safe Beatles sounds, my father was still a passionate idealist who hated seeing wrong being done.”

A young Nigel pictured in 1974 with his father, Sir Michael Havers, and his first wife Carolyn Cox, they were to divorce in 1989 - Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

On the day of the hearing, they arrived at Havers’ flat to change into the dark suits he’d had made for them at Gieves & Hawkes. Keith Richards was miserable with chicken pox. One of Nigel’s best memories of that time is of his mother saying to Keith: “Now, take off your pants”, while brandishing a large bottle of calamine lotion and a wad of cotton wool.

He is hoping to make a film about the summer of 1967, with Hugh Bonneville playing his father. “My father was a very lovely man. I never heard him raise his voice. You couldn’t really lie to him. There was no point. His job was to find out if people were telling the truth.”

There was no pressure on Havers to follow in the footsteps of a family of illustrious lawyers. His grandfather was Sir Cecil Havers, a high court judge. His aunt was Dame Elizabeth Butler-Sloss, first female Lord Justice of Appeal. His father was created Baron Havers of St Edmundsbury when he became Lord Chancellor and in 1981 was chief prosecutor in the trial of Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper.

Both his parents were mad about the theatre and Nigel went along with them as a boy, “probably because they couldn’t afford a babysitter”. Kenneth More was a family friend. No surprise, then, when young Nigel announced he wasn’t going to Eton but wanted to finish his schooling at the Arts Educational Trust. His first job was spear-carrying with The Prospect Theatre in 1969, where Ian McKellen and Timothy West were leading actors. “I got lucky early on,” he says, “and if I wasn’t acting, I never did nothing.”

For Chariots of Fire, the 1981 film that made his name, Havers trained to be a professional runner - c.20thC.Fox/Everett / Rex Features/Rex Features

He joined the Jimmy Young show at the BBC between theatre jobs. Egged on by his father, he persuaded the reluctant DJ (“I don’t do politics”) that he should have Margaret Thatcher, Leader of the Opposition, on the radio show. Young Havers was dispatched to the House of Commons with 20 questions. “She looked extraordinary: elegant, piercing eyes and rather sexy.” She agreed to answer questions one, nine, seven, 13 and 15. “You knew where you were with her.” Jimmy Young was dreading the encounter but Havers says it was love at first sight, “a professional love affair that lasted 25 years”. It reset the JY programme as an influential platform for politicians.

In 2010, during another short break between acting roles, Havers joined the reality television show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! It was not his finest hour. “Curiosity drove me to do it,” he says. “I hadn’t seen the show, which was probably a mistake.” After nine days, he stomped off but insists that his departure had nothing to do with being threatened with mild electric shocks, as reported. “It was the boredom. Also there was a man there called Lembit Opik [former Lib Dem MP for Montgomeryshire] who annoyed me so much I wanted to whack him. If I’d stayed any longer, I’d probably have ended up killing him.”

Havers was in “utter disbelief” that someone like Opik was a member of parliament. “How could he be so stupid? He lied about his expenses [as reported in The Telegraph’s 2009 investigation], he did everything wrong, he made everything in the camp so much worse.” The tipping point for Havers seems to have been Opik’s habit of whittling sticks and blunting the camp’s only knife. “You would have wanted to kill him, too.”

'I hadn’t seen the show, which was probably a mistake,' admits the star of his time on I'm A Celebrity... in 2010 - Rex Features/ITV

Havers’ wife, George, who seems to have a less than indulgent view of his escapades, threatened to go to Africa (where she worked with Richard Leakey’s wildlife charity) while the show was on, implying she might not be around when he returned. She also tried to persuade him not to appear on the Piers Morgan’s Life Stories show.

“I like Piers, he’s a mate, and they pay rather well, but George dislikes him intensely. When I finally told her, she turned on her heel and disappeared. I phoned a friend because I thought I might have to stay the night. When she returned she said: “OK, here’s the deal: if you do that show I’m going to get a dog.” They now have a black poodle bitch called Charlie – “the smartest, most wonderful dog ever. It was a win-win for me”.

In fact, Havers spoke movingly on the show about how George helped him care for his second wife, Polly, who was her best friend and dying of ovarian cancer, and of Polly’s bravery during her terminal illness. He said George had rescued him from despair. Losing Polly, he says now, was the most tragic event of his adult life. “She was the love of my life. I just don’t go back over it. It’s too much trauma. You have to look forward, not back.”

Havers and his second wife Polly Williams, who died in 2004 from ovarian cancer, 'She was the love of my life' says the actor - Georges De Keerle/Hulton Archive

Havers began an affair with Polly Williams, sister of his friend Simon Williams while he was still married to his first wife, Caro. Their relationship became public just as Havers was promoting his television thriller The Charmer about an unprincipled womaniser. He blames the director, the late Alan Gibson, for “lumbering” him with his signature nickname, “the charmer” but in reality he accepts his stereotypes – the cads, the charismatic conmen, the toffs – with good grace. There is, after all, so much more to his curriculum vitae. “I don’t resent it at all. It’s called work, isn’t it?”

Retirement never occurs to him. “There’s no point. Anyway, actors don’t retire. They get retired, People stop asking. Uh-oh, it’s all over now. Yes, I’ll be sorry but it will probably come at the right time.” It amuses him, a gym-fit, nimble man, when young actors rush to make sure he has a chair. In his book, there is only one way to treat ageing: ignore it.

A big part of his likeability is his refusal to take himself too seriously. As our photographer sets up his equipment, Havers recalls being approached by an English family as he checked out of his fancy hotel in the south of France. ‘Sorry to bother you,’ said the man, ‘but do you mind a photo?’ “‘No problem’, I said, adjusting my T-shirt and jacket and striking a pose. He handed me the camera.”

Christopher Luscombe says he’s often asked if Havers’ charm is a pose. “It is not a calculated thing,” he says. “He was born with charm. Maybe it’s quite an old school charm, and that beautiful voice is very appealing. He is one of the most genuinely charming people I know.” Sadiq Khan might beg to differ.

Private Lives opens on August 31. Tickets: theambassadorstheatre.co.uk

