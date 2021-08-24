Nicole Scherzinger, 43, shows off toned abs during bikini workout: ‘I don’t dance…WERK’

Nicole Scherzinger is killing it!

On Monday, the 43-year-old singer shared a video of her working out and dancing in an orange bikini to "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels," by Todrick Hall, showing off her toned body.

"I don’t dance…I WERK," she captioned the post quoting lyrics from the song.

Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments to tell the former Pussycat Doll how amazing she looked.

"YES YOU DOOOOO," Todrick Hall commented.

"Okay we're working out in bikinis now. The bar is raised yet again. Going back to sleep I'll deal with this tomorrow. Thanks Nicole. You look insane," Laverne Cox said.

"Only you would workout in a bikini and i’m fully here for it babe you are so freakin gorgeous omg i’m having a fangirl moment," a fan continued.

"U slaaaaaay," someone noted.

"Queen of cardio. Love you girl," another person added.

This is not the first time the Masked Singer judge has shared a glimpse into her workout routine. In June, she also posted a short clip of her dancing during a workout with her boyfriend and workout partner, Thom Evans.

"I mean, I heard that dancing and laughing gives you better abs than crunches anyway?" she wrote.

She also regularly shows off her toned body on her social media and over the years she has been open about her fitness routines, noting that dancing is her favorite form of exercise.

"I do a 30- to 45-minute jog twice a week and a lot of circuit training in the gym," she told Glamour in 2011. "I alternate from a few minutes of cardio to sets of 12 on each exercise. I like one-leg dead-lift squats and bed-overs using 10-pound weights."

In an interview with People in December, she also talked about her diet.

“I don’t deprive myself of anything. I have everything in moderation. When I’m really watching my weight, I refrain from eating late at night,” Scherzinger said.