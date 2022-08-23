Nicole Kidman, 55, flexes her buff arms and toned abs for her latest cover: 'A true goddess'

We’ll have what she's having…

At 55, Nicole Kidman has proved once again that she’s truly an ageless wonder.

The Australian actress's latest cover shoot — this time for Perfect magazine, the brainchild of British stylist and creative director Katie Grand (who shared additional images on her own Instagram page) — shows the Oscar winner flaunting her muscles while displaying a flawless physique.

The issue’s theme, #PerfectCelebration, is dedicated to figures across pop culture, fashion, TV, music, art, politics and design. Naturally, the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star was a perfect fit for the issue’s third edition, which hits shelves on Sept. 1.

On the cover, the star wears a Diesel micro mini and halter tank as she flexes her buff arms. Meanwhile, long red hair (with killer curtain bangs) hangs down past her torso touching her hips.

The full spread also includes Kidman doing athletic moves, like a reverse plank, which is equally as mesmerizing.

The actress’s fans and followers were quick to compliment the beauty and acknowledge her confidence.

“Gorgeous photos!” actress Rita Wilson wrote, while fellow Australian Naomi Watts added, “Wowza all of these pics!! And those abs nice!!!”

The model son of Elizabeth Hurley, Damian Hurley, was also impressed by the shoot. “Woww,” he wrote.

“A true goddess! The photos are perfect, you look incredibly wonderful,” one fan wrote.

“You’re once in a lifetime kind of person,” added another.

One film buff was so inspired by her red-haired look that they offered a unique idea: “OK this is perfection,” they wrote. “I need to see her in a MAJOR Sci fi film now!”

The fans have spoken.

