Nicer weather brings the return of outdoor dining in Rochester

May 6—ROCHESTER — Despite the sometimes rainy weather, spring is finally bringing warmer temperatures to Rochester and with it the return of outdoor dining.

Purple Goat and other restaurants throughout the city have been opening up their patios in recent weeks.

"People are less lethargic," said Charles Morris, the general manager of Purple Goat. "... With the nicer weather, people will just move around a whole lot more and it has a very positive effect."

The mostly mild winter helped restaurants like Whistle Binkies.

"You kind of hit a lull in the winter where people don't leave their home so much and we didn't have that this winter, we really didn't see a decline," said Kelly Amundson, co-owner of Whistle Binkies on the Lake. "When the roads are kind of crappy, and nobody wants to go out, people stay home and we didn't really have that this winter, which was so great. Business stayed nice and steady and we're kind of in a little bit of a weird spot because we're in the business district. But it didn't slow down and it was a really nice winter. It stayed nice and consistent for us, which was really great."

Getting the patios ready is no small task for restaurant staff. Morris said it can take a lot of scrubbing and pressure washing to get everything ready to go.

"Then the other portion is figuring out where do you want all your flowers to go and what you want your patio to look like if you're changing anything," Morris said, adding there's also staffing and stocking to take care of.

Whistle Binkies on the Lake has been voted best patio and the restaurant has brand new patio furniture to continue improving.

Purple Goat and Whistle Binkies on the Lake understand the importance of maintaining a nice patio in Minnesota. Unlike many states further south, outdoor seating is a seasonal activity for Minnesotans who want to take advantage of it when they can.

"A patio is kind of an extension of your restaurant," said Morris. "You can't provide mediocre options and think it's going to work out well. We have fast service, creative cocktails, lots of different food options that cater to a lot of people and then you just wait for the weather."

Both locations officially opened their patios on April 13, 2024 and will continue to keep it open as long as the weather doesn't take a turn. Opening weekend was a hit and both restaurants are excited to bring their patios back and all the fun events and opportunities that come with it.