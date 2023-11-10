This brush gives users 'straight hair without the damage' — and it's $35 (that's nearly 75% off)

For anyone who fights frizzy, frustrating hair, trying to find a styling solution can be as difficult as untangling a particularly stubborn knot. Unfortunately, some of the most well-known brand-name offerings can cost a serious chunk of change ... and trying to fight nature with serums, sprays, mousses and more can end up weighing down your hair more than actually helping the situation. Straightening brushes can be an incredible solution — and we found a fan-favorite option from Amazon favorites Nicebay that's priced at an incredible $35 now, all the way down from $134.

Amazon Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush This little wonder uses ionic technology to help smooth out hair, adding shine to your mane and helping de-frizz, detangle and de-blah the most intrasigent locks. $35 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

Comparable straightening brushes — even the most reasonably priced options — run up to and above $50 for the kind of quality you'll get from a Nicebay. We've never seen this model priced lower, with this incredible bargain even better than what was on offer for both July and October Prime Days. The nearly-75%-off markdown makes the savings on this straightening brush a total of nearly $100.

Why do I need this?

If you struggle with difficult hair, the Nicebay Hair Straightening Brush might just do the trick to turn your bad hair days into super hair wins. Its ionic generator helps smooth out hair, adding shine where locks have dulled. It brushes, detangles and straightens all at once, thanks to dense comb teeth that pull through hair gently and efficiently — no snags or breakage allowed! Choose from six head settings and temperatures ranging from 270 to 450 degrees, ideal for customizing your styling to your hair type: for thin, fine hair, choose a lower temp; for a thicker, more unruly mane (like mine!), try a hotter touch. The 360-degree swivel cord ensures you'll have the flexibility to move the brush all around you while styling, without getting all tangled up.

The build-in LED screen shows exactly what temperature you're working with at any given moment, and there's no worries about leaving the house with your brush still on — this smart little cookie has a 60-minute auto-shut-off feature that'll ensure you never get that awful "Did I turn off my straightener?" feeling again. Truly revolutionary!

Smooth, style and straighten stubborn hair — all with one compact tool. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Though the Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush is relatively new to the scene, Amazon shoppers immediately fell for its quality, dependability and ease of use.

"Damn good!!" exclaimed one passionate fan. "I don’t have curly hair, but it does get frizzy when I let it air-dry, so I decided to give this a shot. It works wonders!! It heats up quickly and straightens my hair much faster than my flat iron. Once my hair has air-dried to almost totally dry, I use this and in less than five minutes my hair is nice and straight! It doesn’t make my hair feel dry and brittle either."

Others agree about the Nicebay's manifold benefits: "Wow! Straight hair without the damage," marveled another reviewer. "This brush is amazing. One pass and my bedhead hair is smooth and sleek. Especially love that it doesn't damage my hair like my flat iron and I can use it on a low temp and still get great results."

The convenience factor is also a big advantage, allowing some users to forgo more tedious and time-consuming styling routines. "So glad I bought this product! My hair is wavy, and some days I don’t want to spend a lot of time doing my hair," confessed an Amazon customer. "With this hair straightener brush, I just run it through my hair a few times and I’m good to go. Love how quickly I can make my hair manageable."

Amazon Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush The brush's comb teeth are more dense than hose on the typical straightening brush, making it easier to pull through even the thickest and most stubborn manes without snags or breakage. $35 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

