Niagara Pride announces first-ever Pride Festival at Kenan Center

Jun. 4—June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Niagara Pride has a full schedule of events planned, including its first ever Pride festival in partnership with the Kenan Center on June 22.

Locally, Pride Month will be kicked off with Pride flag raising ceremonies across Niagara County on Friday. All outdoor Niagara Pride celebrations have family friendly and welcoming programming so that they are more accessible for everyone, and Niagara Pride is partnering with the Discover Niagara Shuttle to provide a free drop off / hop on service connecting Niagara County's cities and towns during Pride celebrations.

"For many in the rural parts of Western New York who identify as LGBTQIA+ or as an ally, being able to get to downtown Buffalo for any of the Pride events held there can be challenging. Lack of transportation and admission fees can be a deterrent in attending. Thanks to community partners and corporate sponsors like M&T Bank, Niagara Pride is able to bring Pride into those rural communities and create safe and affirming spaces so that anyone wishing to participate in Pride can be part of the celebration," said Niagara Pride president Ronald Piaseczny.

The lineup of Pride month events includes:

* Saturday —

* Newfane Pride at Calhoon's Pub, Newfane, from noon to 3:30 p.m.

* June 15 —

* Oliver Street Pride at Heritage Park, North Tonawanda, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* June 22 —

* Lockport Pride at the Kenan Center, 1 to 5 p.m.

* June 22 —

* Lock, Stock, and Drag Extravaganza at the Kenan Center's Taylor Theater, 6 to 7 p.m. Performers include Jayme Cox, Freddie Hercury, Bleu Darlin, Sheena Spice, Pamela Carnes, Logan Betty, and Vageena George; purchase tickets through www.niagarapride.org.

* June 29 —

* Rainbow City Pride at Old Falls Street and various locations in Niagara Falls, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Niagara Pride kicked off "Season of Pride 2024" in mid May with the WNY Pride 5K Fu Runm/Walk & LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair at SUNY Niagara. Additional events will take place in July and August.

For more information go to www.niagarapride.org or check out Niagara Pride on Facebook.

Niagara Pride is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Western New York with educational and social programming, college scholarships and diversity grants for middle and high schools.