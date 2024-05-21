NHSPCA Paws Walk returns to Stratham Hill Park: Here's how you can help animals

STRATHAM — The New Hampshire SPCA will host its annual Paws Walk at Stratham Hill Park on Sunday, June 2.

The dog-friendly event benefits homeless animals, providing lifesaving care, medical treatment, and other support services. With just a few weeks until event day, the NHSPCA is calling on the community to help them reach their $130,000 goal by fundraising or donating.

The Paws Walk is the NHSPCA’s event responsible for giving a second chance to thousands of unwanted, neglected, and abused pets each year. Organizers say the success of this event comes directly from generous, local animal lovers, who register to walk and raise critical funds through their own network.

The New Hampshire SPCA will host its annual Paws Walk at Stratham Hill Park on Sunday, June 2.

There will be plenty of fun to be had on Paws Walk day with MC Kelly Brown of iHeartMedia’s The Morning Buzz and music by DJ Lori D. In addition to the walk, participants can shop for local goods and enjoy food truck treats in the vendor village and watch talented dogs in action from the New England Agility Team, Working Dog Foundation and Heart Stone Farm.

There will also be farm animals, kids’ activities, and adoptable dogs looking for their forever home.

“Paws Walk is so important for our day-to-day operations at the NHSPCA,” said Sheila Ryan, director of development at the New Hampshire SPCA. “It’s an awesome event that brings out the best of our community, and most importantly, it’s a critical fundraiser.”

Ryan said the NHSPCA has seen a significant increase in animals coming to the facility this past year.

“Many are transported from overcrowded shelters down south, while others are rescued from heartbreaking neglect and cruelty situations,” she said. “The money raised at Paws Walk allows us to provide critical lifesaving services, including veterinary care, nourishing food, behavioral assessments, and much more. These animals are given a second chance because of our Paws Walk supporters. Every dollar raised is important, and we are so grateful for anyone who contributes to this event.”

To register for, learn more, or donate to Paws Walk, visit https://nhspca.org/paws-walk/. Adult Paws Walker registration is $35, and Youth Paws Walker registration is $25. Those interested are encouraged to create a team to fundraise and walk together. Additionally, participants can earn their Paws Walk T-Shirt by fundraising $29 or purchasing it at registration.

The Paws Walk is presented by Top Dog sponsor Walmart Region 16 and Cool Cat sponsors ICL Autos and Murphy, Powers & Wilson CPAs.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NHSPCA Paws Walk returns to Stratham Hill Park: Here's how to sign up