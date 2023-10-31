NHL Star Anze Kopitar Seeks Record $37 Million for SoCal Compound Fit for a King

Always wanted to live like royalty—specifically, a Slovenia-born hockey player with countless accolades under his puck? Now’s your chance, because the striking Manhattan Beach spread that L.A. Kings veteran Anze Kopitar has called home for the past several years has just popped up for sale, as was first reported by the Daily Breeze.

The asking price is an eye-watering $37 million—or $27 million more than the two-time Stanley cup champ and his wife Ines doled out for a duo of neighboring homes nine years ago, back in November 2014, before they completely rebuilt every inch of the premises in 2018. Should the place go for anywhere near the hefty list price, it would set a record for the coastal city.

An ocean-view living room is warmed by a fireplace.

Resting on a double lot nestled alongside a pedestrian-only street that leads directly to the beach, the property features a multi-level main house and separate guesthouse—for a total of seven bedrooms and 10 baths sprawled across a little more than 7,600 square feet of living space. Notable amenities include an elevator, office, a screening room, gym and climate-controlled wine display.

Especially standing out in the five-bedroom, seven-bath main home is a living room displaying a fireplace, ample built-ins, and doors flowing out to a fireside balcony sporting a pair of swinging sofas. Right around the corner is a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island, a La Cornue range, wine cooler, two refrigerators and an adjacent dining area that opens to a partially enclosed balcony with a barbecue station.

The pool and spa can easily be covered to create a courtyard area for entertaining guests.

Elsewhere is a posh master retreat boasting a walk-in closet and an ocean-view balcony, along with a luxe bath adorned with dual vanities, a soaking tub and shower; and outdoors, the grounds host a fully equipped Lynx outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and two barbecues, along with a swimming pool and spa that can be converted into an al fresco entertaining courtyard with the touch of a button.

Topping it all off is the two-bedroom, two-bath guesthouse, which has its own living area, kitchen and roof deck. There’s also solar panels and Tesla Powerwall-equipped parking space for up to five vehicles.

The listing is held by June Emerson of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty.

