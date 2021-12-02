Sport your support: QVC has a great deal on NFL pullovers (save $13)

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

NFL pullovers are on sale just in time for the holidays and the last few weeks of the regular season! (Photo: QVC)

You probably have your game day ritual all planned out: Snacks, favorite chair, anything to evoke a winning mindset. Perhaps the only thing missing is a go-to garment that serves as your lucky charm. Well, we've got you covered there.

Cyber Week may be over, but savings remain aplenty at QVC, and we spotted this must-have pullover that doubles both as a game day staple and outerwear must-have. Normally priced at $73, you can snag a licensed NFL transitional half zip for $60! QVC also guarantees delivery before Christmas — even more of an incentive to add this to your cart today!

As a gift for yourself or for the biggest football fan on your holiday list, these warm and well-made sweaters can't be beat. Want to spread out the cost? You can take advantage of QVC's interest-free "Easy Pay" option, which allows you to take care of the bill in five monthly installments of just $12. And if this is your first time making a purchase from QVC, you can get an additional $15 off with the code HOLIDAY at checkout.

$60 $73 at QVC

How is this must-have merch only $60? (Photo: QVC)

Available in a huge range of sizes, from XS to 5XL, all 32 NFL franchises are represented, including the reigning world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Each pullover is adorned with your team's official logo and colors, with the full team name spelled out on the back. The sherpa-lined collar offers added warmth and the hem is slightly elongated to cover your — ahem — assets.

While you're shopping, take a look at the hundreds of other options in the QVC sports shop. Featured sports include football, basketball, hockey, baseball and even wrestling. The gift options are endless; there are grill covers, drinkware, cold weather accessories and even electronics that are all branded with your team of choice. Pull out that holiday list and start checking off names. Remember, supply-chain delays this year are setting us up for stress as we get closer to Christmas. The smart bet is on early shoppers.

