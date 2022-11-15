It's football season — score these cool NFL hoodies on sale!

Save $33 off these hoodies! (Photo: QVC)

Football season is well underway, as any good fan knows, you've got to have your gear ready to go. While you no doubt have your old faithful shirt that's seen you through countless playoff games, why not grab a brand new hoodie to celebrate future victories in?

QVC has got your back. For a limited time, you can get an NFL Full Zip Color Blocked Hoodie for just $37 (was $70). Don't feel like paying $37 right now? QVC lets you make five interest-free payments of $10 instead. Oh! And if you're new to QVC, you'll save an additional $10 with the code HOLIDAY. If you've ever bought official NFL gear before, you know these things rarely go on sale, making this a truly special way to celebrate the start of the season.

The hoodie features your favorite team's logo and colors, with color blocking around the shoulders and arms. There's a full-front zipper, so you can easily slip it on and off while you cheer. By the way, your team name is splashed down the back of the hoodie, too. Basically, there will be zero questions about who, exactly, you're rooting for.

At prices this low, you can get sweatshirts for the whole family! (Photo: QVC)

In case you're wondering, this is a really solid, cozy sweatshirt. It's made of a soft cotton-polyester blend for a comfy feel you can spend hours in. Enjoy a screen print of your go-to team name across the front, and an embroidered applique of your team helmet on your left shoulder. The right shoulder has your team conference.

Got stuff to tote around on game day? No problem! This hoodie has sizable kangaroo pockets to help stash things like the remote and other must-haves. Choose between a huge range of sizes, from XS to 5X.

Happen to spill something on your sweatshirt? Just toss it in the wash. It'll be ready to go again in no time.

Again, this sale is just for a limited time. Stock up on new game-day gear while you can!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.