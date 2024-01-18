The NFL Gets Bombarded With Comments After It's Announced Reba McEntire Will Sing at the Super Bowl

Football fans are still waiting to see which teams take the field on Super Bowl Sunday, but the details for the big game are starting to become official. After the NFL announced that Usher will be singing during the halftime show, we've been waiting for the rest of the musical performers to be announced. The full lineup was just announced, and, of course, fans are not holding back their thoughts.

It's not uncommon for country music stars to have their spot on Super Bowl Sunday. Some of the greats, including Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Charley Pride, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Mickey Guyton have had the honors of singing "The Star-Spangled Banner." After Chris Stapleton's epic performance in 2023, it's no surprise that the NFL went with another country icon for this year's game.

Fresh off her first stint as a coach on The Voice, Reba McEntire will be singing the National Anthem for Super Bowl LVIII. She'll be joined by Post Malone singing "God Bless America" and Andra Day singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on February 11.

Fans left comments like, "@reba is going to SLAY the national Anthem 💅🏼🤠" and "Omg! I am excited 😜." One commenter said, "Will watch this Super Bowl just to hear Reba and get goosebumps 😍." Reba herself chimed in with "❤️ Can’t wait!!!"

Reba shared the news on X and wrote, "I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time."

We already have goosebumps just thinking about this performance!

You Might Also Like