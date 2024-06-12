Next Music in the Park in Canal Winchester will be June 21 with the theme of Pet Palooza

The next concert for Music in the Park in Canal Winchester will be held at 6 p.m. June 21. The theme is Pet Palooza, featuring music by The Treble Catz. Visit with vendors to learn more about responsible pet ownership, upcoming community events for your 4-legged friends, and more. Additional free activities include: balloon animals; an inflatable bounce house; live performances from the living statue; face painting by the CW Queens & Court; crafts from Square Canvas; and more.

The featured food trucks for the event will be Kitty's Hissin Chicken and Dirty Franks.Music in the Park is a free summer concert series, featuring live entertainment and family-friendly activities at Stradley Park in historic downtown Canal Winchester. All music and activities occur from 6 to 9 p.m. on the third Friday of June, July, August, and September. Attendees should bring a lawn chair and a picnic, stop by a food truck, or carry out from one of the downtown restaurants.

For more information, go to canalwinchesterohio.gov.

Chamber of Commerce events

Canal Winchester Chamber of Commerce announced there will be a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. June 14, at CEC Turf and Tractor, 9449 Basil Western Road NW Canal Winchester, celebrating the grand opening of Kubota’s largest equipment showroom in the country. The grand opening event will be held on both June 14 and 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy food, giveaways, games, and possibly live demos.

The Chamber announced the following new members:

Stone City Storage: The company prides itself as a state-of-the-art climate-controlled storage facility with the best customer service around. Its pricing is competitive, and will customize your needs, and guarantee your satisfaction. Their facility is new, and they are offering move-in specials. The facility is located on Lithopolis Road NW between Canal Winchester and Lithopolis.

Canal Winchester Masonic Lodge is a non-profit Fraternal Organization in Canal Winchester. Freemasonry is the leading fraternal organization in the world. Its origins are lost in the unrecorded history of medieval times, but it was formally organized in London, England, in 1717. Current worldwide membership totals over 3 million members.

Sweet Harmony is a unique bar, music and event venue in the heart of downtown Canal Winchester, Ohio, steps from the historic district. Call them for your next event or gathering. 614-321-4567

The Chamber is undergoing some personnel changes. Claire Chapman, Events Coordinator, has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Canal Winchester Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber welcomed Amanda Gleadle as its new Digital Marketing Coordinator. She assumed her new duties a couple of weeks ago.

Road work

Work has begun on US Route 33 in Canal Winchester for a long-term construction project. There will be shoulder closures along U.S. 33 for the installation of cable barriers from Gender Road to the emergency turn-around between Hill-Diley and Pickerington Road. This is an ODOT project with an estimated completion of October 2024. Traffic delays are expected while crews work.

BC Tennis Camp

Bloom-Carroll Youth Tennis Camp for students in grades 1st-8th will take place Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28. For more information, contact Joseph Sarsfield at joseph.sarsfield@bloomcarroll.org.

Baseball

June 28, 29, and 30 is the Bulldog Invitational Baseball Tournament at Roller Field. There will be 16 baseball teams, food trucks, a silent auction, and a raffle. The public is invited to attend.

News items

Please submit news items for this column at least 10 days in advance to Anne Darling Cyphert at adarlingnews@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Pet Palooza is the theme of next Music in the Park in Canal Winchester