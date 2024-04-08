The Next Generation of Notable Nebbiolo Luminary Takes Over Las Vegas
Matthew Kaner | Will Travel For Wine
·2 min read
Wynn Las Vegas is partnering with one of Italy’s most legendary wineries, GAJA, for a weekend of exclusive programming, Friday, April 19 & Saturday, April 20. Throughout four distinct events: a curated tasting, two dining experiences, and a master class, guests will have the opportunity to meet the new generation of the GAJA family of winemakers and taste extraordinary vintages of their highly sought-after wine.
“GAJA represents the standard of excellence in winemaking and is a fitting partner for Wynn as we continue to raise the caliber of guest experiences,” said Brian Weitzman, executive director of wine for Wynn Las Vegas. “Whether enjoying one event or all four, wine and culinary enthusiasts will be left with wonderful memories of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
“We are excited to partner with Wynn Las Vegas and welcome their guests for an unparalleled weekend, experiencing the winemaking that has inspired five generations of our family,” shares Gaia Gaja. “Our family’s commitment to history and tradition of the Italian wine landscape resonates deeply with Wynn’s dedication to provide curated experiences for all of their guests.”
Giovanni Gaja adds, “Throughout the weekend, we look forward to sharing various opportunities to explore multiple decades of our terroir-expressive wines across our four properties that reflect our family’s work and philosophy–from our namesake GAJA Property in Piedmont, Ca’Marcanda in Bolgheri, Pieve Santa Restituta in Montalcino, and IDDA on Mount Etna.”
