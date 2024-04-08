The Next Generation of Notable Nebbiolo Luminary Takes Over Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas is partnering with one of Italy’s most legendary wineries, GAJA, for a weekend of exclusive programming, Friday, April 19 & Saturday, April 20. Throughout four distinct events: a curated tasting, two dining experiences, and a master class, guests will have the opportunity to meet the new generation of the GAJA family of winemakers and taste extraordinary vintages of their highly sought-after wine.

“GAJA represents the standard of excellence in winemaking and is a fitting partner for Wynn as we continue to raise the caliber of guest experiences,” said Brian Weitzman, executive director of wine for Wynn Las Vegas. “Whether enjoying one event or all four, wine and culinary enthusiasts will be left with wonderful memories of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“We are excited to partner with Wynn Las Vegas and welcome their guests for an unparalleled weekend, experiencing the winemaking that has inspired five generations of our family,” shares Gaia Gaja. “Our family’s commitment to history and tradition of the Italian wine landscape resonates deeply with Wynn’s dedication to provide curated experiences for all of their guests.”

Giovanni Gaja adds, “Throughout the weekend, we look forward to sharing various opportunities to explore multiple decades of our terroir-expressive wines across our four properties that reflect our family’s work and philosophy–from our namesake GAJA Property in Piedmont, Ca’Marcanda in Bolgheri, Pieve Santa Restituta in Montalcino, and IDDA on Mount Etna.”

The weekend itinerary includes:

Wynn Las Vegas This one-of-a-kind tasting event will celebrate the mystical Piedmont region of Italy – the birthplace of GAJA wines. Taking place within the glamorous Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, guests will enjoy tastings of Alteni di Brassica, Costa Russi, and Sorì Tildìn, among others, accompanied by Piedmont-inspired small bites from Chef Joshua Smith. The event will also feature special guests, Gaia and Giovanni Gaja, who will share the warmth, style, and spirit of Piedmont.

Wynn Las Vegas The premier event of the weekend, this dinner will be hosted on the outdoor patio of Sinatra, Wynn’s signature Italian fine dining venue. Chef Theo Schoenegger will craft a multi-course menu to pair perfectly with the wines of GAJA’s Piedmont estate. Special guests Gaia and Giovanni Gaja will share the stories behind the Gaja family’s personal library of wines being featured, including Alteni di Brassica, Gaia & Rey, Sperss, Barbaresco, and Darmagi. Throughout the dinner, four decades of wine will be explored, dating back to 1988.

Wynn Las Vegas Guests can enjoy this lunch with a view from the picturesque setting of Lakeside. Inspired by the visually stunning coastal towns of Tuscany, Wynn’s VP of Culinary Operations, Chef Christopher Lee, and his team will curate an elaborate lunch paired with wines from the Gaja family’s Ca’Marcanda estate in Bolgheri, including Vistamare, Promis, Magari, and the flagship Camarcanda.

Wynn Las Vegas Designed with the ultimate wine enthusiast in mind, this intimate master class will take place at SW Steakhouse and will be led by Gaia and Giovanni Gaja, the fifth generation of the founding family of GAJA wines. Guests will sample treasures from GAJA’s Pieve Santa Restituta estate in Montalcino, including three vintages each of Rennina and Sugarille Brunellos – each punctuated by tasting notes that vary from powerful and complex to perfectly balanced and velvety. Chef Mark LoRusso will provide a variety of small bites perfectly paired to each of the featured wines.

Tickets for individual events are available beginning at $450 per guest, not including tax or gratuities, with special pricing for multi-event packages also available. For reservations, please call Wynn Concierge at 702-770-4362 or visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/experiences/wine-events/gaja-wine-weekend