Newly renovated Shawnee Mission Park Marina opens for 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission Park Marina opened Saturday morning for its 2024 summer season.

According to a news release, the SMP Marina underwent many renovations last year, causing it to open later in the 2023 season in July. But officials say they look forward to the new marina’s first full season.

170 artists expected at Brookside Art Fair this weekend

“These renovations have truly revitalized the marina experience for our community, improving every aspect from start to finish,” Aquatics Manager Marshall McKinney said.

“The overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s renovations has only fueled our excitement to share the new marina with even more people.”

Some renovations to the marina included a new and inviting ticketing area, convenient shade structures, accessible restrooms, expanded dock spaces, and more.

This summer, the marina will offer six boat rental times daily: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. There will also be other recreational activities offered, like canoes, 4-person pedal boats, kayaks, tandem kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

Here is some information about the marina’s rules and requirements that you may need to know before arriving:

All boat rental reservations can be completed online . Reservations close 15 minutes prior to the actual rental time.

Walk-in (in-person) reservations are only taken 30 minutes prior to scheduled boat launch.

One-hour boat rentals will be offered with 30 minutes in between rentals to allow staff to sanitize the facility, boats and equipment prior to the next rental.

If you are wanting to be on the lake for longer than one hour, you can rent the same type of boat for consecutive boat rental times and stay on the lake for the additional hour and get the 30 minutes between boat rental times for free.

The Johnson County Parks and Recreation District website says that, in order to rent a boat, you must be 12 years or older, you must also be 12 years or older to occupy a boat without a guardian, and finally, children under the age of 12 must be accompanied, in the same boat, by an adult to rent and use equipment.

Things to do in Kansas City this weekend May 3-5

Details on boat rentals, rates, hours and other necessary steps to take before arriving at the marina can be found here.

According to the release, the SMP Marina is not the only attraction offering waterfront activities this year.

The Shawnee Mission Park Beach will begin its daily summer operations on June 5 and the Kill Creek Park Beach will open on June 6. Both will offer boat rental opportunities.

Shawnee Mission Park is located at 7900 Renner Road in Shawnee and Lenexa, Kansas. For more information about the marina, visit JCPRD.com/marinas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.