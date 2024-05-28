Newly renovated pools opening across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, with families and kids taking in the better weather at newly renovated community pools.

“We have a whole new bath house, concession stand, (and) admissions area. We have three new slides: one’s a speed slide, and then we got a blue slide that’s enclosed and a red slide that’s fully open,” Kelsie Steiv, pool manager at Koch Pool Park, said. “Along with a very large lazy river that’s got sort of a whirlpool area in the middle.”

Koch’s pool has a basketball hoop and a slide area for the younger children. The pool was only available for Florissant residents. Several children were grateful for the new pool and enjoyed the new features.

Florissant residents voted for the new renovations of the Koch Aquatic Center and Bangert Park pool. Parents and kids enjoyed having a convenient and nearby pool to take a dip in.

“Because I can, like, walk here,” Ella Nielson said.

“When they started the construction, I was very excited, for one. For two, we anticipated the grand opening because we normally come to the little water park,” Mattie Rogers said. “And once I seen they were going to have the slides and things of that nature, we was very excited.”

Fairground Park’s newly renovated pool just opened recently in the City of Saint Louis. According to Mayor Tishaura Jones, the pool could not open last summer due to vandalism and a slow supply chain, preventing the city from making repairs. This is just one of the six indoor and outdoor pools available in the City of Saint Louis.

Koch Park pool staff told us that residents should look forward to newly renovated Bangert Park pool that will be open on July 4.

