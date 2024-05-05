Newly opened Suzette offers French classics by Sausalito’s waterfront

(KRON) — Offering a broad variety of French classics, Suzette, the new project by Sausalito restauranters Olivier Souvestre and his wife, is the newest addition to Sausalito’s popular waterfront restaurants.

The newly opened restaurant offers a culinary experience with waterfront views for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Since its opening in April, the French Bistro invites guests to enjoy French-inspired cuisine subtly reimagined with a Californian touch.

Sunday morning brunch could be a ritual at the French bistro, as eaters could enjoy savory meals like a hefty tomahawk steak and eggs for two to sweet tooth vices like the infamous Pain Perdu—brioche French Toast with fresh berry compote and creme fraiche.

Open your palettes with hors d’oeuvres ranging from House-Made Pate to classic Oeuf Mayonnaise, or classic starters such as L’Oignon Gratinee (French Onion Soup) to the popular Quiche Lorraine.

Suzette’s Poulet Roti

Visitors can experience classic entrees like Steak Frites and Poulet Roti with a broad variety of wine pairings of their choice, or enjoy seaside views with seaside catches.

Suzette’s Moules Marinieres

It doesn’t get more Sausalito than the Moules Marinieres– PEI Mussels, white wine, shallots and garlic, or the Moules Romesco – PEI Musself, almonds, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and white wine.

Whether it be an outing celebrating a special occasion or enjoying breakfast and coffee by the sea, Souvestre’s newly launched bistro makes the business seem as though they’ve been one of Sausalito’s main waterfront attractions for some time.

