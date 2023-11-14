K-Pop Boy Group Stray Kids Set to Perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2023

K-pop supergroup Stray Kids will take the stage at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

The boy group will join acts like David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Karol G, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Morgan Wallen. Stray Kids will be performing their hit song “S-Class” and their new song “Lalalala,” from the group’s 2023 EP, “Rock-Star.”

More from Footwear News

Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N of boy band Stray Kids attend the 2023 The Fact Music Awards on Oct. 10, 2023, in Incheon, South Korea. Getty Images

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 under JYP Entertainment with their song “District 9.” The boyband comprises eight members, including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The K-pop act rose to prominence with the release of their hit song “Miroh” in 2019.

Since then, the band has played some of the biggest stages in the world, including Lollapalooza. Beyond Felix, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin was recently tapped as Versace’s brand ambassador.

Announced on Monday, Morgan Wallen will perform a hometown rendition of “98 Braves” and former ‘98 Braves players will watch as Wallen takes the stage at the team’s current MLB home field, Truist Park, in Atlanta.

Wallen attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Wallen, this year’s leading BBMAs male finalist, is up for 16 awards with 17 entries, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

In addition to Wallen, K-pop supergroup NewJeans and Bebe Rexha will also perform. This marks NewJeans’ U.S. award show debut. They will perform their hit songs “Super Shy” and “Omg.” The group is up for five awards, including Top K-Pop Album, Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist and Top Global K-Pop Song.

Lee Hye-In aka Hyein, Haerin, Hanni, Danielle and Minji of girl group NewJeans. WireImage

NewJeans is a South Korean girl group comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein formed under Hybe Entertainment. The group officially debuted in 2022 with the single “Attention” and has since risen to superstardom thanks to tracks like “Hype Boy” and “Super Shy.” All the girls are brand ambassadors for prestigious brands, including Gucci, Chanel and Armani Beauty. The “Cookie” singers are just one of many K-pop acts to be given ambassadorship status by a prominent brand.

Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha will be joined onstage by David Guetta. They both have collaborated on “I’m Good (Blue),” which was nominated for Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S.) Song and Top Dance/Electronic Song.

Bebe Rexha at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Singer Peso Pluma was also confirmed as one of the performers. Pluma is currently nominated at this year’s awards for five trophies, including the Top New Artist, Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Album honors.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards presented by Marriott Bonvoy will celebrate music’s greatest achievements, honoring the year’s hottest names in music determined by year-end performance metrics on the Billboard charts.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Best Work Shoes for Women

VARIOUS CITIES - DECEMBER 31: J-Hope performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 on December 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

BTS Singer J-Hope’s Best Fashion Moments Through the Years

View Gallery8 Images

Launch Gallery: Billboard Women in Music 2023 Red Carpet

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.