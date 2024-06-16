Newest zoo member, Canyon market among this week's community news

Amarillo Zoo welcomes newest resident: Roux the sloth

Despite sleeping about 22 hours a day and not exactly being vigorous, the newest resident of the Amarillo Zoo is quickly becoming a popular greeter at the front entrance, the city of Amarillo said this week.

Roux (rhymes with Sue) is a two-toed sloth whose new home is near the Amarillo Zoo entrance gate. She has an indoor and outdoor enclosure, complete with branches to do what sloths do – climb, hang upside down and sleep while occasionally munching on her favorite foods such as sweet potatoes, cucumbers and grapes.

“Sloths usually do not do things quickly, but Roux has quickly made Amarillo her home,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard in a news release. “She is very sweet and loves her fruits and vegetables. We hope everyone comes and says hello to Roux as they enter the zoo.”

Roux is not quite 2 years old and is the first sloth to reside at Amarillo Zoo. For more information on Roux and all the residents of Amarillo Zoo, go to https://www.zoo.amarillo.gov/ .

For more information contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

Wonderland offering new specials, honoring several groups throughout 2024 Season

Wonderland Amusement Park is excited to honor area first responders, dads, educators, healthcare heroes, and grandparents this year with special promotions throughout the 2024 Wonderland Season.

The great Dad deal takes place on Father’s Day, June 16, when all dads ride for free with the purchase of a kid’s WOW Pass, presenting the perfect time to capture those lifelong fun family memories.

First Responders will be honored every Thursday throughout the month of June with a free WOW Ride Pass with the purchase of a kid’s WOW Pass. Simply bring proper ID and present the special barcodes at the gate.

Thursdays throughout July will honor area educators and Thursdays in August will honor healthcare heroes. With proper ID and special barcodes, these groups will also receive a free WOW Ride Pass with the purchase of a kid’s WOW Pass.

Every Wednesday until Labor Day, grandparents will receive a free WOW Ride Pass with the purchase of a kid’s WOW Pass.

Details on each 2024 special along with the special barcodes for each promotion can be found at WonderlandPark.com.

High Plains Food Bank hosted their Kids Cafe kickoff event June 3, 2023, as shown in this provided photo. The program was expected to provide over 1,000 area children with meals this summer.

High Plains Food Bank to serve up good nutrition for kids over summer

Bringing healthy summer meals to Amarillo and Canyon children ensures kids have a healthy vacation and return to school ready to learn. This summer, High Plains Food Bank will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled student with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no cost summer meals.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.

Children "need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe program in a news release. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

Information on meal sites can be found online at hpfb.org or by calling 806-350-1436.

Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state: Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator; visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map; or text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

Canyon Farmers’ Market holding opening day Saturday

For Canyon and its surrounding areas, it's that time again. This year is the biggest market yet for the CanyonFarmers’ Market, featuring over 100 vendors, which will have also live music, food trucks, and an activity for children each week. The market is located on the historic Canyon Square at 4th Avenue and 15th Street every Saturday from June 15 until Sept. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Canyon Farmers’ Market, founded in 2014, is a local volunteer organization in Canyon. The mission of the market is to support local growers, artisans, and bakers by connecting community and producers through commerce and education. The market also holds an annual “Farm to Table” dinner, set for Saturday, Sept. 7 this year. For more, see their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, and their website, www.canyonfarmersmarket.org.

WT Opera students to perform in Manhattan Opera Studio Summer Festival

CANYON — Singers in the West Texas A&M University Opera program will perform in New York City over the summer.

The program’s director, Sarah Beckham-Turner, will helm Manhattan Opera Studio’s production of “Hänsel und Gretel,” and three students and one alumnus will sing during MOS’s Summer Festival. The intensive runs June 20 to July 19. The WT students are among young performers from around the world who auditioned for and were accepted into the program. “This is a huge opportunity for them to get real-world experience and prepare themselves for life after college," Beckham-Turner said.

While in New York, the students also will sing arias in a July 13 concert at Lincoln Center and in a July 6 and 7 concert staging of “The Magic Flute” at the National Opera Center. “Hänsel,” a 19th-century opera by Engelbert Humperdinck, will be staged July 18 and 19, also in the National Opera Center.

Participating students include Erin Hinds, a senior music major from Amarillo; Abigail Hite, a senior music major from Nashville; and Brooklynn King, a senior music major from Pearland. Also participating is R.J. Flud, a 2023 graduate from Midland who will begin pursuing his master’s in music at WT in the fall.

Amarillo's Every Drop Counts poster contest underway

Young artists can help create a picture of Amarillo’s future. If it is summer, it means the return of an Amarillo tradition – the City of Amarillo Every Drop Counts poster contest.

Thanks to the participation of young artists, Every Drop Counts has become an annual reminder of the importance of preserving Amarillo’s most precious resource – water. Every Drop Counts showcases the talents of young artists while increasing awareness of water conservation, the city said. The contest is underway and poster submissions end June 30.

The contest is open to students from kindergarten through high school. Thirteen winners will have their artwork featured in the 2025 Every Drop Counts calendar and will be recognized by Amarillo City Council during a regular city council meeting.

For all the information, go to: bit.ly/3x7g9NI .

