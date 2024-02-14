Newest flight from Phoenix to Mexico starts this week. Here's where it's going

The newest flight between Phoenix and Mexico will finally launch on Thursday, Feb. 15, connecting the Valley with a popular coastal destination.

American Airlines will begin flying from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Tijuana, a border city about 20 miles from San Diego. It's the first nonstop flight to Tijuana International Airport from any U.S. airport.

Thursday's inaugural flight will expand Sky Harbor's connectivity to Mexico, with the majority of those routes being aboard American. The Phoenix airport's largest carrier flies nonstop to 11 other cities in Mexico.

Tijuana is the first international route launching at the airport in 2024. Up next is a new Paris, France route coming in May.

What's behind the boom: Phoenix airport just added a slate of new international flights

How much do Phoenix-Tijuana flights cost?

The Arizona Republic found round-trip fares averaged $364 to $385 for itineraries from mid-March through the summer when booking the Basic Economy fare.

February itineraries ranged from $600 to $800 round trip.

How often does American Airlines fly between Phoenix and Tijuana?

The Phoenix-Tijuana route will operate daily, with one arriving flight and one departing flight.

How long is the flight from Phoenix to Tijuana?

The Phoenix to Tijuana flight time is one hour and 27 minutes, with scheduled departures at 11:15 a.m. Arizona time and arrivals at 11:42 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Flights from Tijuana to Phoenix are slightly shorter, lasting one hour and 20 minutes. Scheduled departures are 12:22 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, arriving around 2:42 p.m. Arizona time.

In comparison, driving from Tijuana takes five hours and 41 minutes from central Phoenix, according to Google Maps. And that doesn't factor in the wait times to cross the border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, which can take two hours or more depending on the time and day, according to U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

What planes will be used for the Phoenix-Tijuana flights?

Most flights on the Phoenix-Tijuana route will use an Embraer ERJ-175 jet, which can seat 76 passengers. The route will also use the Bombardier CRJ-700 jet, whose seat capacity ranges from 63 to 78.

New at Sky Harbor: Flights, restaurants, lounges and more

