What To Do When Your Newborn Bumps Their Head

Almost all babies bump their head at some point. Although the majority of bumps are nothing to worry about, here's what parents should know.

Medically reviewed by Bree Lustre, MDMedically reviewed by Bree Lustre, MD

You’re carrying your baby around the house. As you turn a corner, your newborn hits their head against a swinging door. Or your 4-month-old has just started to roll, and before you know it, they’ve rolled right into the leg of your coffee table, bumping their head. Thankfully, most head injuries in babies are not worrisome.

These sorts of scenarios are very common, but whenever a little one bumps their head, it’s understandable for parents to worry. After all, these bumps and bruises can look rather alarming, and it’s easy to worry that a person as small and fragile as a baby would be more susceptible to serious injury.

Still, there are reasons to be concerned when a baby hits their head, especially if the impact of the bump is strong or if they are showing signs of serious injury. Read on to learn what to do if your older baby or newborn hits their head.

Why Babies Hit Their Heads

Most babies will hit their head at least once in their first year. This is because babies can’t control their head movement as well as adults. After all, their neck muscles are less developed, and unlike grown-ups, their center of gravity is closer to their heads than their torsos.

Plus, babies are learning all kinds of new skills, like grabbing, rolling, sitting, and walking. With this new and exciting exploration, they are bound to have mishaps along the way.



Most common reasons babies hit their heads

There are many scenarios where a baby might end up bumping their head. The most common causes of these bumps are also usually the least concerning. Common causes include:



Falls from sofas, beds, and changing tables

Injuries from rolling, crawling, scooting, and walking

Less common reasons babies hit their heads

Less commonly, babies hit their heads from accidents and abuse. These injuries may be more moderate or severe and include:



Vehicle and bike accidents

Injuries from baby equipment, such as a baby walker, seat, or stroller that topples over

Child abuse (including caregiver-inflicted bumps or shaken baby syndrome)

Head injuries can involve the scalp, blood vessels, skull, or brain.



Symptoms After a Baby Takes a Minor Hit to the Head

Only about 7% of head injuries among children ages 3 to 17 are significant. That means that an overwhelming majority of the time, childhood head injuries are considered minor, and at-home treatment is usually all that’s needed.

Common things you might notice after a minor hit on the head include crying, bruising, and a goose egg.

Crying

When your baby bumps their head, the first thing that usually happens is that your baby cries. This is a normal reaction when something surprising, uncomfortable, and possibly painful happens to them.

That said, with a minor injury, the crying should subside after a little while after your baby hits their head. If their crying is prolonged or uncontrollable, it may signify a more significant injury.

Withdrawing

After crying, a child might spend 15 to 30 minutes seeming a little extra quiet or withdrawn. This is also a normal reaction to a minor injury.







Tip

Children sense the emotions of their parents and caregivers. If you remain calm after an accident, your child will likely feel more secure.







Reddening or bruising

The area of skin where the bump occurred can turn reddish or purple. This occurs because as the skin and the tissue beneath it are damaged, the blood vessels in that area may start to leak, giving the skin a bruised appearance.



Bleeding

Don't panic if you see some blood. Even minor cuts can produce a surprising amount of blood in a baby, especially on the scalp. That is because there are many blood vessels near the skin's surface on the scalp. If you can stop the bleeding with gentle pressure, there is nothing to be concerned about.

Goose eggs

Within a few minutes or hours, you may see a “goose egg” start to form where the bump happened. These can get rather large, but they are usually nothing to be concerned about as long as your baby is otherwise well.

Headache

Nearly half of children will experience a headache after a head injury. Some children will feel a dull ache. For others, the headache pain feels more like pounding or throbbing. Headaches can be constant or come and go.



When To Worry After a Baby Hits Their Head

Of course, a baby can't describe their symptoms—other than crying about it. So, how can you tell if your baby's head bump is something more serious?

Excessive bleeding

If your baby hits their head and you are not able to stop the bleeding by applying a few minutes of pressure, or if the injury is causing bleeding from other parts of the body, you are likely dealing with a more serious injury. Your child might need stitches if you see a large or wide break in the skin.

High-impact falls or accidents

Babies under 1 year are more likely to sustain skull fractures and brain bleeding. So, if your child took a very high-impact fall or was injured in a serious accident, it is likely that they will need medical attention right away.

More than just a head bump

If other parts of your baby's body are affected, especially the neck or spine, you are likely dealing with a more serious injury. Never move a child with a suspected spinal injury.

Change in behavior

If your baby or newborn hits their head and they have the following changes in behavior, seek medical attention:

They remain more fussy than usual

They refuse food

They vomit excessively

They seem less coordinated

They continue to seem lethargic

They don't seem like themselves hours after the bump

These signs are causes for concern, as they indicate a more serious head injury.

Unresponsive

Anytime your baby "passes out" or loses consciousness, it is an emergency. Seek immediate medical attention.

Vomiting

Many children will vomit once or twice after a head injury. Doctors advise that you should seek medical attention if vomiting persists in kids older than 2 years. However, with a baby, vomiting may be a more serious sign. If an infant throws up after they hit their head, it warrants a trip to a health care provider.

What To Do If Your Baby Hits Their Head

If your baby hits their head, cries right after the fact, and is easily consoled after a few minutes, the best thing you can do is try not to panic. Even little ones can pick up on parental anxiety, and this can usually only make the situation worse. Not only that, but you will not be able to think rationally about handling the situation.

Besides cuddles and kisses, you can take a couple of simple, at-home measures to make your baby feel a little better and prevent any complications from the bump.

Apply gentle pressure to any bleeding.

If there is a cut, wash it with soap and water and apply an antibacterial ointment.

Apply an ice pack on the bump right away to ease any swelling (don't apply ice directly to a baby's skin; place a towel or cloth diaper between the ice and the injured area).

After these comfort measures are applied, you can begin an observation period. Doctors usually recommend paying extra attention to your baby’s behavior over the next 24 to 48 hours. Look for signs of concussion or serious injury, including vomiting, lack of coordination, confusion, extreme fussiness, excessive fatigue, or unresponsiveness.

When To See a Health Care Provider

Even with less serious bumps, most experts recommend calling a health care provider to check in when your baby hits their head. In most cases, seeing a health care provider will be unnecessary. For minor bumps, a medical office will explain what at-home care measures to take and when to bring your baby in for evaluation.







Warning Signs To Know

If your baby experiences any of the following, go to the emergency room right away:

Loses consciousness

Bleeding that won’t stop

Signs of serious bodily injury after a head bump









A health care provider might want to evaluate your baby for behavior changes following a head bump or signs of infection at the bump's site.

If you do bring your baby in, a health care provider will start by asking you a series of questions, including:

How your baby hit their head and when the bump occurred

What the bump looked like at the time it happened, and what other symptoms your baby had

If your baby has shown signs of extra fussiness, loss of consciousness, vomiting, seizures, or extra sleepiness

They will also thoroughly examine your baby. If the examination raises any red flags, they might recommend going to the hospital for further evaluation and imaging studies to assess for a more serious head injury.

Otherwise, the health care provider will probably recommend a day or two of extra vigilance and discuss what concerning signs to look out for.

If Your Baby's Bump Doesn't Go Away

When a baby hits their head, the bump usually lasts a few days and then gradually gets better. As bumps heal, you might notice the skin around the bump starting to bruise; this is a normal part of healing.

Some bumps cause “goose eggs,” which may happen a few hours after the bump first occurs. These are normal and due to broken blood vessels and swelling.

If there was a cut to the skin that showed signs of infection (such as yellow crusting, oozing, swollen, redness, or fever), you should consult a health care provider. If the bump continues to enlarge rather than decrease in size over several days, you should also seek medical attention.

How To Prevent Future Head Bumps

To some extent, a bump to the head is a rite of passage for a baby, especially as they begin to explore their surroundings and try new things with their bodies. At the same time, there are some precautions you can take to minimize the risk of minor and major bumps to the head.

Always attend to your baby on the changing table, bed, or any elevated surface.

Always use properly installed car seats.

Always use safety helmets for activities like riding a bike or scooter.

Avoid baby walkers, which are known safety hazards and can cause falls.

Babyproof your home, including installing padding on sharp corners and removing any slippery items from the floor, before your baby starts crawling.



Never place your child’s car seat on a shopping cart, and never place baby seats or car seats on elevated surfaces with your baby in them.

Take solace in the fact that almost all babies will bump their heads at some point, and it’s rare for babies to experience serious brain injuries. However, whenever a baby under 12 months bumps their head, it’s always a good idea to contact a health care provider. Most of all, trust your instincts: if you think something is seriously wrong with your baby, never hesitate to seek immediate medical care.

Read the original article on Parents.