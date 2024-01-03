Whether you’re trying to shed a few pounds or you need to track your weight for health reasons, you’ll want access to a sturdy, accurate, dependable and affordable scale. Well, we’ve found it. According to more than 130,000 five-star reviews, Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale is a winner. Plus, at just $16 (originally $20), your wallet will love it too.

Why is this a good deal?

Normally $20, you can score this guy for just $16. Not only does it look great, but it comes with a ton of premium features that normally would fetch a much higher price.

Why do I need this?

With four high-precision sensors that deliver results within 0.2-pound accuracy, and made of sturdy 8 mm tempered glass, it’s a super-strong scale that will help you keep track of your weight for years to come. The Etekcity provides measurements in both pounds and kilograms, and the auto-calibrated platform is super-easy to set up.

What makes the Etekcity digital scale different? Its accuracy. Trying to trick the system? The scale will know, and it will give you the same number, even if you think leaning on your left leg makes you feel thinner. It uses high-end sensors to give you an accurate reading each and every time.

Let's be clear: At just $15, snagging one of these shouldn't be a weighty decision. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

“Oh damn you, sleek scale,” one lovestruck reviewer wrote. “I needed a new scale and your price was right. But when I unwrapped you — I fell in love with your sleek and modern design. Then it happened. I stepped on you and you wouldn’t lie like my other scale. I tested to make sure what you were telling me was accurate. Yes. Sigh. I still love you, but now you have me focused on getting those darn numbers down.”

“Love this scale,” another shopper shared. “Just take it out of the box, put it on the floor, step on it, get off it, and you are set! Works great and is easy to read. Judging by the doctor’s scale, I would say this is quite accurate. Looks very nice. The glass takes away the ‘black box on the floor’ look and blends in with everything.”

Another fan said, "I wanted a smart scale that was compatible with Android apps, Samsung Health to be specific, and this was one of the top-rated smart scales that fit the bill. It is Wi-Fi enabled and easy to update via Bluetooth, with no extra hassle at all. The only downside is that it does not appear to sync all types of data into my Samsung health app, which is something I hope the developers can work out with Samsung."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

