New year, new you! Get a full body workout with this convenient two-in-one stepper machine — on sale for just $80
With New Year's resolutions on everyone's mind, you may be hoping to whip yourself into fighting shape in 2024. There are a lot of ways to do that, but most revolve around going to the gym — something that's hard to do with a busy schedule. Put that commute time to better use with the Sunny Total Body Smart 2-in-1 Stepper Machine, a fitness gadget that gives you a great at-home workout. It's on sale for just $80 right now, down from $88.
Get a full-body workout that targets all the major muscle groups, all while taking advantage of the stabilizer ring to help keep you secure while stepping through your routine.
Why is this a good deal?
It's tough to find workout equipment at an affordable price, but this gadget is only $80 and includes access to the SunnyFit app which delivers free on-demand workouts to your phone. Considering how much you get, it's hard to argue with the price.
Why do I need this?
It can take a variety of different machines to get a proper workout, but this two-in-one stepper helps you get a full body workout with only one. Work your core, glutes, arms, shoulders, and more using nothing more than your body weight and some resistance bands. If you have limited space or a limited budget, this is a no-brainer.
The onboard LCD screen makes it easy to track your steps, workout duration, and the number of calories burned. It's also a smooth experience, keeping noise to a minimum so that you don't wake everyone in your house (or apartment building — looking at you, Bowflex.) The intensity of the steps can be adjusted, too, so different users can tailor their workout to their needs.
One standout feature is the ability to adjust the height of the machine, so you can swap between short steps for a high-intensity workout and longer strides for a steadier, lower-paced workout.
What reviewers say
"I love mine, I use it several times a week. It’s super easy to put a movie or show on and squeeze in a workout. It’s small enough that it fits under a bed or in a closet, which is fantastic," raved one fan. "Now for the workout itself- I use the highest setting and try to go for 30 minutes. Usually by the end of it I’ve worked up a sweat, it’s a solid workout. I’ve noticed my thighs have firmed up and look more toned overall. I’m very happy with my experience!"
One person said, "I’ve lost 20 pounds in two months with no other equipment but the stepper. Great product!"
Another user wrote, "The only real downside is that the step range of motion can't be extended any further but that's to be expected with such a compact device that costs under $100. It can get squeaky after a bit of use but it doesn't affect the workout, so no real issue there."
No space, no problem. This machine is compact enough to fit in even small apartments.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
