New year, new space: Get up to 80% off elevated home essentials during Macy’s big White Sale event
Plus, last chance to save an extra 20% on duvets, comforters, sheets, bath towels and more.
With the new year often comes much-needed reflection (and assessment!), and what better place to start than right inside your home? After all, it’s much easier to get in a good headspace once you’ve organized or upgraded your surroundings (and nesting season is the perfect time to put some extra TLC into your abode).
Bokser Home French Linen Box Stitch Quilt, Full/Queen$212$250Save $38
Charter Club Velvet Quilt, Full/Queen$120$300Save $180
Levtex Tamiya Moroccan-Inspired Quilt Set, 3-Piece, Full/Queen$100$288Save $188
Chic Home Hannah Comforter Set, 10-Piece, Queen$121$220Save $99
Riverbrook Home Logan Comforter Set, 4-Piece, Queen$275$360Save $85 with code
Charter Club White Down Medium Weight Comforter, Full/Queen$160$400Save $240
Charter Club Continuous Cool LiquiDry Mattress Pad, Queen$40$100Save $60
Serta Comfort Sure Deluxe Quilted Top Mattress Cover, Queen$64$83Save $20 with code
Charter Club Damask Striped Cotton Sheet Set, 4-Piece, Queen$101$170Save $69 with code
Hotel Collection Solid Supima Cotton Sheet Set, 4-Piece, Queen$190$380Save $190
Fairfield Square Collection Brookline Cotton Sheet Set, 6-Piece, Queen$50$210Save $160
Charter Club Printed Flannel Cotton Sheet Set, 4-Piece, Queen$30$140Save $110
American Soft Linen 100% Turkish Cotton Towel Set, 6-Piece$63$82Save $19 with code
Madison Park Signature Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set, 6-Piece$83$109Save $26 with code
Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel$9$18Save $9 with code
Hotel Collection Bath Set, 3-Piece$16$80Save $64
AquaDance 6-Setting Handheld Shower Head with Hose$28$37Save $9 with code
Macy’s gets it and is making it easier than ever to get your home in gear with up to 80% off easy bedding and bath swaps during one of its biggest home sales of the year (which includes an extra 20% off select items; see details for codes). From the coziest sheets and quits to spa-worthy bath towels and accessories, read on for some of our top picks from the Macy’s White Sale event (more deals and buying guides for your saving pleasure right this way).
Quilts and comforters
First up: this French linen quilt from Bokser Home, which features allover box-stitch detailing for the perfect touch of lightweight texture, whether layered by itself or combined with your favorite throw. Available in seven shades — from Clay to Moss, shown — and on sale for just over $200 as part of a limited-time deal.
For a bit more warmth, check out this velvet quilt from Charter Club. It’s brimming with striking diamond-like paneling and made of plush velvet for a loftier look and an ultra-cozy feel. On sale for 60% off and available in three dreamy hues (Ivory shown).
If you’re looking to add a pop of color, look no further than this Moroccan-inspired quilt and sham set from Levtex, boasting a vibrant block print and paisley pattern that's sure to brighten up even the dimmest of rooms. We’re especially loving this for spring/summer seasons and statement-making guest rooms.
Layer on the cozy with this pleated pintuck set from Chic Home. Available in 9 colors, It includes 10 pieces (among them a comforter, sheets and various pillows) for a simple look that grounds you in comfort. Only $133 for a Queen set for a limited time. (See also: for a chic ripple effect.)
For a more minimalistic look, you can’t go wrong with this smooth comforter set from Riverbrook Home, which comes in an earthy mix of neutral and muted hues (we’re particularly fond of the Oatmeal and Spice). The comforter also comes with a removable cover for easier cleaning. Did I mention it’s down almost $100?
Duvets and mattress covers
Whether you prefer the crisp look of classic white or just want to update your duvet insert, this medium-weight down comforter from Charter Club — backed by over 700 positive reviews — has you covered. It’s also recommended for fall, winter and spring use so you can wrap up in it almost year round (just swap in a quilt come summer). Now 60% off as part of Macy’s White Sale event.
Mattress pads are great for adding another layer of comfort and protection to your mattress, and this machine-washable pad boasts quilting and temperature regulation for extra loftiness and cooling benefits. Perfect for sweaty sleepers and anyone else who likes to stay dry throughout the night. Now 60% off, making it the perfect time to buy.
This mattress topper from Serta is another good option for those seeking a little extra cushion on a budget. It’s no-slip, machine-washable and super soft to the touch (check out the Serta Power Chill Mattress Protector, also on sale, for an even lower price point.)
Sheets and pillowcases
Get the five-star treatment without having to leave your house with these striped, 550-thread count sheets from Charter Club, which come in an assortment of hues and offer the look and feel of a high-end hotel. Down to just over $100 for a complete Queen set (and going fast the last time we checked).
For a solid design, more than 1,600 Macy's customers endorse this 100% Supima Cotton Sheet Set from Hotel Collection, complete with a 680-thread count that’s soft and smooth to the touch (hemstitch details add to the luxe appeal). Scoop it up in a spectrum of soothing and striking shades (the Sand, Sky and Lagoon are giving us island oasis vibes).
If you’re looking to refresh for less, consider this top-rated, 1400-thread count sheet set from Fairfield Square, recommended by over 1,700 customers for its polished look and buttery sateen feel. Available in four shades and only $49.99 for a complete Queen set (or over 75% off).
I personally love flannel sheets for added warmth during colder months, and this deal from Charter Club is one of the best I’ve seen. Scoop up a Queen set at nearly 80% off in a range of patterns — from playful pups and festive scenes to more traditional stripes and (my personal favorite, shown) Windowpane.
Bath towels and accessories
Towels wearing thin, or just getting dingy? American Soft Linen is here to save the day with nearly 25% off its already affordable (add to that absorbent and durable) Turkish cotton towel sets. Scoop up a 6-piece (or two!) in White, Gray, Navy — the list goes on — to savor this nesting season and well beyond.
If you like a fluffier feel, you’re sure to appreciate these spa-quality towels from Madison Park Signature. They’re made of soft Turkish cotton and available in some of the most striking shades around (the Natural, Blush and Blue being among my personal favorites). Now over 25% off a 6-piece set.
For a designer touch, we present these bath towels from Tommy Hilfiger, beloved by over 2,000 reviewers for their lightweight yet durable cotton terry and fun color range. The bolder shades (Swedish- or Botanical Blue, shown, perhaps?) double as pool towels come summer (especially great for smaller spaces and limited storage). At 50% off, the sky is the limit!
Elevate your bathroom with this three-piece bathroom accessory set from Hotel Collection. The tray is ideal for stashing soap bars and skincare, the holder for toothbrushes — and the hand soap dispenser can save you money on expensive hand soap bottles while cutting back on the amount of waste going into landfills. Available in White or Black and now a whopping 80% off.
Last, but certainly not least, consider swapping out your shower head for this versatile option from Aquadance, equipped with six settings for getting the water pressure just right. An ergonomic grip makes for comfy handling and maneuvering (and I’ve found the hose is especially useful for getting lingering sand post-beach trips, not to mention stains out of clothes). Only $28 with the current promotion.